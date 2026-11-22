The Saints fall to the Chicago Bears in the Windy City, 21-13. With the loss, New Orleans drops to 3-7 on the season, while the Bears improve to 8-2.

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These were the moments that impressed us the most and those that didn't.

Biggest Winners

Saints Defense

The Saints D continues to hold up its end of the bargain.

After getting little support from the offensive side of things, the defense did start to give up some longer rushes late. But the Saints D also did something they hadn't done in over a month: force turnovers. Not just one. Two: an interception and a fumble recovery.

Despite some lapses in coverage, especially by cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, this defense truly is the strength of this team.

Kicking Game (except Charlie Smyth...more on that later)

Returner Barion Brown continues to find creases during punt returns and one of his kick returns Sunday. Coverage is also fantastic. This group continues to excell from week-to-week overall.

Biggest Losers

Kellen Moore's Offense

For any number of good reasons:

- falling behind. Again. And again. And (repeat the word "again" 25 more times).

- two more turnovers.

- a quarterback who has trouble going through his progressions,

- not being able to score

Look for Grant Chachere's game story and important quotes from Kellen Moore right after the game.

Truth be told, this was one of the more even contests offensively for the Saints: passing for 187-yards and rushing for 120. But giving up six sacks and those turnovers in the first half are killers.

This offense has regressed since the beginning of the year.

Tyler Shough

Shough is not showing good awareness.

- He doesn't see defensive linemen right in front of him. The safety he took showed he wasn't cognizant of where he was.

- He gets "happy feet," especially on 3rd down, sometimes not realizing where his receivers are. On such example was an out-route that should have gone to Devaughn Vele, but was thrown to a double-covered Chris Olave.

- Not getting Jordyn Tyson involved. Tyson was targeted once.

Charlie Smyth

After a great first game, Smyth stunk up Soldier Field Sunday. He made a career longest 56-yard field goal to end the first half and hit a 52-yarder near the end of the game.

However he also missed a 47-yarder and kicked off out of bounds twice: once in the first half and another time after the Shough safety.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .