"The Call" and what the Saints' Chase Young Thought about It

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We're just going to say it was "The Call." If you're a Saints fan you know what we're talking about.

Heck, most of the Internet knows about the apparent Chase Young sack-strip of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the subsequent recovery and sprint into the end zone by Jonas Sanker for what looked like a Saints defensive touchdown, only to have it overturned because officials said Goff had the "intent" of throwing the ball.

Saints just got royally screwed by crooked zebras. Goff goes back to pass, sacked, fumbles & NO recovers for TD. Ball goes straight backward after sack, so it's either fumble or lateral. But even after review, they ruled Goff "was in throwing motion." pic.twitter.com/lI1w9K1XBf — dave smith (@davesportsgod) September 13, 2026

Discussion on the WWW ensued. Explanations were made. Confusion remained.

In fact, some of the most respected journalists we know are still looking at this play and wondering how it was not a fumble, or at worst a backwards pass (lateral).

So, today, the day after "The Call," we got to hear from someone who was directly involved in the entire incident, EDGE rusher Chase Young.

"Initially, I thought I got the ball out," Young explained. "They looked at it, and I guess (they saw) forward motion (from Goff's arm). (For me), 24-hour rule, it's over with.

"(Text messages) were blowing up," Young said with a smile, "but it is what it is. It shows our defense can play."

When asked about the interpretation of the rule, Young had a positive look at the situation.

"I try to look at the bright spots, man," Young explained, "a viral video of a great defense and the Saints."

Gibbs in Week 1 to Henry in Week 2

The Detroit Lions had Jahmyr Gibbs put up 156-yards rushing in the first game of the year. Now, it's off to Baltimore. Their star running back, Derrick Henry, gathered 144-yards on the ground against the Colts in his first game of the 2026 season. Young was asked how similar the two are.

"In terms of a great runner, in general, for sure," Young confided, "but I think they're two different runners. Jahmyr he can get to it. He can accelerate fast. We can't let Derrick Henry get going (up field). Once he gets downhill, he's hard to stop."

The Saints made a valiant effort in coming back from a three-touchdown deficit. Some would think finishing within 1-point of the Lions would be a positive thing.

"We want to win, and we're not going to take moral victories," Young stated. "We want to get the 'W.' Our job is to go back to the drawing board, look over our mistakes and correct them."

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