Saints Fall One Play Short of Incredible Comeback Against Lions

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The New Orleans Saints rallied from a 21-point deficit to force overtime against the Detroit Lions , but fell just short in a 31-30 season-opening loss when a potential game-winning 2-point conversion pass to Bryce Lance fell incomplete.

After Detroit opened overtime with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyler Shough answered on the Saints' possession with an 8-yard touchdown strike to tight end Noah Fant . Rather than playing for a tie, New Orleans opted to go for the win on the 2-point attempt, which ultimately failed.

The dramatic finish capped a relentless comeback after New Orleans trailed 21-0 in the third quarter. Shough bounced back from two early interceptions and a lost fumble to complete 35 of 56 passes for a career-high 410 yards and three touchdowns.

Shough finished 35 of 56 for a career-high 410 yards and three touchdowns despite three early turnovers. Chris Olave led all receivers with 10 receptions for 182 yards, while Travis Etienne contributed 46 rushing yards and 32 receiving yards.

For the Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and Jared Goff threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

First Half

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gibbs scored the first half’s only points to end a 13-play, 89-yard scoring drive, which was arguably Detroit’s most balanced drive of the game as Gibbs' running and pass-catching ability made up for most of the yards on its scoring drive.

However, you could make the case it should have been 7-7.

With 9:23 remaining in the second quarter, Chase Young strip-sacked Goff, and Jonas Sanker returned the fumble for a touchdown. Officials reversed the call after review, ruling the play an incomplete forward pass. However, the explanation that starting a forward hand motion automatically constitutes a forward pass is incorrect.

If a passer begins a throwing motion but the ball moves backward upon release, the play is a lateral, not a forward pass. Under official NFL rules:

A pass is forward if the ball initially moves toward the opponent's goal line after leaving the passer's hand, or if it first touches the ground, a player or an official closer to that goal line.

Consequently, the referee's explanation was flawed.

Second Half

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws downfield against the Detroit Lions in overtime at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lions built a 21-0 lead thanks to a Shough throw that was intercepted by Detroit linebacker Derrick Barnes. The Lions then scored on a 1-yard run by Gibbs. Shough then lost a fumble on a sack and the Lions capitalized off of it as Goff found St. Brown for a 19-yard touchdown pass to give Detroit a 21-0 lead with 8:54 remaining in the third quarter.

Despite trailing 21-0 in the third quarter, New Orleans launched a dramatic comeback. Running back Kendre Miller got things going with an 8-yard run, followed by a 1-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Devaughn Vele (7 catches, 69 yards) to cut the deficit to 21-14 late in the third quarter.

Daniel Carlson pulled the Saints within 21-17 on a 28-yard field goal with 7:41 remaining in regulation.

On the following possession, Detroit marched all the way to the New Orleans 1-yard line, but a sharp defensive stand forced the Lions to settle for a field goal that extended their lead to 24-17. New Orleans responded as Shough hit Olave on a 43-yard connection, paving the way for a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson that tied the game with just 1:07 remaining. Carlson later attempted a 62-yard field goal as time expired, but it pulled wide right.

Overtime

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore greets his team after scoing a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit opened overtime with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Goff to St. Brown. Shough answered on the Saints' possession with an 8-yard touchdown strike to Fant. Rather than playing for a tie, New Orleans opted to go for the win on a 2-point conversion attempt, but Shough's pass to Bryce Lance fell incomplete, resulting in a 31-30 season-opening loss.

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