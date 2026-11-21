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While the Saints and Bears posted their final injury report of the week before their game at Noon on Sunday at Soldier Field, New Orleans finished its business with veteran safety Justin Reid. The Louisiana native made it official from his standpoint late Thursday morning.

Thank you New Orleans ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/FNHDVM6l1A — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) November 20, 2026

Then the Saints followed with their posting a little over 3-and-a-half hours later.

The Saints have waived safety Justin Reid — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 20, 2026

This story took almost a day and a half to come to a conclusion after the Internet went abuzz with the imminent news of Reid's departure . Expect Saints' fourth year man Jordan Howden to step into the gap left by Reid. Howden has seen his playing time pick up over the last few weeks.

Saints Injury Report

There was some movement among those on the Saints practice list on Friday.

Did Not Participate

Cornerback Martin Emerson - concussion OUT

- concussion Tackle Taliese Fuaga - knee injury OUT

- knee injury Center Eric McCoy - biceps injury OUT

- biceps injury Safety Justin Reid - covered above OUT (obviously)

- covered above (obviously) Tackle Asim Richards - bum knee OUT

- bum knee Linebacker Pete Werner - hamstring QUESTIONABLE

Much like what we saw Wednesday and Monday,

- Emerson will be in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday

- McCoy's injury will take two-to-three weeks to heal, not enough to put on the IR. He has been declared out for Sunday.

- Richards is in the same boat as McCoy, except he's a week ahead. He has been ruled officially out for Sunday.

- Werner's hammie is not officially out for Sunday, instead he is listed as questionable.

Limited Participation

Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - thigh QUESTIONABLE

With the absence of Emerson now official, Richardson's limited participation all week looks to be a good sign that the third year man, formerly with Las Vegas, will be able to fill a role this weekend.

Full Participation

Running back CJ Donaldson - shoulder

- shoulder Running back Alvin Kamara - not injury related on Wednesday. It was a day of rest.

- not injury related on Wednesday. It was a day of rest. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - chest

All three have been ruled as game-ready for Sunday.

Bears Injury Report

The Bears injury report was half as long as the Saints and not nearly as severe.

Did Not Participate

Cornerback Kyler Gordon - shoulder OUT

- shoulder Wide receiver Zavion Thomas - ankle QUESTIONABLE

- Gordon was considered day-to-day after going down with the injured shoulder against Tampa Bay a week and a half ago. He will be sitting out the Saints game with a short work week for Chicago, who will be playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions.

- Thomas was not listed on the Bears' injury report until Friday when he showed up as not taking part in practice. His game status is officially questionable.

Limited Participation - None

Full Participant

Wide receiver Luther Burden - Concussion

- Concussion Running back Kyle Monangai - Toe

- Toe Cornerback Malik Muhammad - Toe

- Toe Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons - knee

Out of those four, Simmons was the only player listed as limited all week until Friday.

Saints Mailbag

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