Final Injury Report: Saints-Bears, Plus Reid Officially Gone
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While the Saints and Bears posted their final injury report of the week before their game at Noon on Sunday at Soldier Field, New Orleans finished its business with veteran safety Justin Reid. The Louisiana native made it official from his standpoint late Thursday morning.
Then the Saints followed with their posting a little over 3-and-a-half hours later.
This story took almost a day and a half to come to a conclusion after the Internet went abuzz with the imminent news of Reid's departure. Expect Saints' fourth year man Jordan Howden to step into the gap left by Reid. Howden has seen his playing time pick up over the last few weeks.
Saints Injury Report
There was some movement among those on the Saints practice list on Friday.
Did Not Participate
- Cornerback Martin Emerson - concussion OUT
- Tackle Taliese Fuaga - knee injury OUT
- Center Eric McCoy - biceps injury OUT
- Safety Justin Reid - covered above OUT (obviously)
- Tackle Asim Richards - bum knee OUT
- Linebacker Pete Werner - hamstring QUESTIONABLE
Much like what we saw Wednesday and Monday,
- Emerson will be in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday
- McCoy's injury will take two-to-three weeks to heal, not enough to put on the IR. He has been declared out for Sunday.
- Richards is in the same boat as McCoy, except he's a week ahead. He has been ruled officially out for Sunday.
- Werner's hammie is not officially out for Sunday, instead he is listed as questionable.
Limited Participation
- Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - thigh QUESTIONABLE
With the absence of Emerson now official, Richardson's limited participation all week looks to be a good sign that the third year man, formerly with Las Vegas, will be able to fill a role this weekend.
Full Participation
- Running back CJ Donaldson - shoulder
- Running back Alvin Kamara - not injury related on Wednesday. It was a day of rest.
- Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - chest
All three have been ruled as game-ready for Sunday.
Bears Injury Report
The Bears injury report was half as long as the Saints and not nearly as severe.
Did Not Participate
- Cornerback Kyler Gordon - shoulder OUT
- Wide receiver Zavion Thomas - ankle QUESTIONABLE
- Gordon was considered day-to-day after going down with the injured shoulder against Tampa Bay a week and a half ago. He will be sitting out the Saints game with a short work week for Chicago, who will be playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions.
- Thomas was not listed on the Bears' injury report until Friday when he showed up as not taking part in practice. His game status is officially questionable.
Limited Participation - None
Full Participant
- Wide receiver Luther Burden - Concussion
- Running back Kyle Monangai - Toe
- Cornerback Malik Muhammad - Toe
- Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons - knee
Out of those four, Simmons was the only player listed as limited all week until Friday.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.