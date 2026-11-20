Same 10 on Saints Injury Report: Reid & Saints Part
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The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears released their second injury report of the week as part of the lead up to Sunday's game between the two at Soldier Field in the Windy City, but one of those on the report superceded any injuries by either team.
For the second day in a row, Saints safety Justin Reid was on the report as missing practice on a personal matter, not injury related. This afternoon the story broke that Reid and the team had agreed to go their separate ways.
More on Reid's Departure, DC Staley's reaction, and Reid's Replacement Howden's Side of things
The numbers didn't change on either team's Thursday practice report.
Saints Thursday Injury Report
A half-dozen did not participate in practice today for New Orleans Thursday, including the soon-to-be-departed Reid.
Did Not Participate
- Cornerback Martin Emerson - concussion
- Tackle Taliese Fuaga - knee injury
- Center Eric McCoy - biceps injury
- Safety Justin Reid - covered above
- Tackle Asim Richards - bum knee
- Linebacker Pete Werner - hamstring
Much like what we saw Wednesday and Monday,
- Emerson will be in concussion protocol and will probably be out for Sunday
- McCoy's injury will take two-to-three weeks to heal, not enough to put on the IR, but enough to keep him idle the next couple of games
- Richards is in the same boat as McCoy, except he's a week ahead. We expect him to be limited later this week.
- Werner's hammie will keep him out at least this Sunday
Limited Participation
- Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - thigh
- Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - chest
LIke Wednesday, we expect both to be a full participant by the end of this week and available against the Bears on Sunday.
Full Participation
- Running back CJ Donaldson - shoulder
- Running back Alvin Kamara - not injury related on Wednesday. It was a day of rest.
Bears Injury Report
The Chicago list was identical to Wednesday's, when they didn't hold a complete practice, only a walkthrough. The Bears injury report was half as long as the Saints and not nearly as severe.
Did Not Participate
- Cornerback Kyler Gordon - shoulder
Gordon is considered day-to-day after going down with the injured shoulder against Tampa Bay a week and a half ago. Though the team is not sharing, it is generally considered that he will sit out the Saints game with a short work week for Chicago, who will be playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions.
Limited Participation
- Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons - knee
Simmons practice on Monday, sat our Tuesday, and was part of the walkthroughs Wednesday. He is considered to have a good chance of playing this Sunday.
Full Participant
- Wide receiver Luther Burden - Concussion
- Running back Kyle Monangai - Toe
- Cornerback Malik Muhammad - Toe
Saints Mailbag
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.