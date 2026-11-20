Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears released their second injury report of the week as part of the lead up to Sunday's game between the two at Soldier Field in the Windy City, but one of those on the report superceded any injuries by either team.

For the second day in a row, Saints safety Justin Reid was on the report as missing practice on a personal matter, not injury related. This afternoon the story broke that Reid and the team had agreed to go their separate ways.

The numbers didn't change on either team's Thursday practice report.

Saints Thursday Injury Report

A half-dozen did not participate in practice today for New Orleans Thursday, including the soon-to-be-departed Reid.

Did Not Participate

Cornerback Martin Emerson - concussion

- concussion Tackle Taliese Fuaga - knee injury

- knee injury Center Eric McCoy - biceps injury

- biceps injury Safety Justin Reid - covered above

- covered above Tackle Asim Richards - bum knee

- bum knee Linebacker Pete Werner - hamstring

Much like what we saw Wednesday and Monday,

- Emerson will be in concussion protocol and will probably be out for Sunday

- McCoy's injury will take two-to-three weeks to heal, not enough to put on the IR, but enough to keep him idle the next couple of games

- Richards is in the same boat as McCoy, except he's a week ahead. We expect him to be limited later this week.

- Werner's hammie will keep him out at least this Sunday

Limited Participation

Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - thigh

- thigh Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - chest

LIke Wednesday, we expect both to be a full participant by the end of this week and available against the Bears on Sunday.

Full Participation

Running back CJ Donaldson - shoulder

- shoulder Running back Alvin Kamara - not injury related on Wednesday. It was a day of rest.

Bears Injury Report

The Chicago list was identical to Wednesday's, when they didn't hold a complete practice, only a walkthrough. The Bears injury report was half as long as the Saints and not nearly as severe.

Did Not Participate

Cornerback Kyler Gordon - shoulder

Gordon is considered day-to-day after going down with the injured shoulder against Tampa Bay a week and a half ago. Though the team is not sharing, it is generally considered that he will sit out the Saints game with a short work week for Chicago, who will be playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions.

Limited Participation

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons - knee

Simmons practice on Monday, sat our Tuesday, and was part of the walkthroughs Wednesday. He is considered to have a good chance of playing this Sunday.

Full Participant

Wide receiver Luther Burden - Concussion

- Concussion Running back Kyle Monangai - Toe

- Toe Cornerback Malik Muhammad - Toe

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .