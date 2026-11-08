Halftime Studs & Duds: Saints Knotted Up with the Browns 3-3 at the Half

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The Saints are tied with the Browns after thirty minutes of play at 3-apiece in the Superdome. Here's what we saw that impressed us and what didn't after the first half.

The Studs

Big Play

When quarterback Tyler Shough has been given time this season, he has been able to throw some dimes, including this 50-plus yarder to rookie Barion Brown.

BARION BROWN: 52 YARDS!



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/cDAFRFMYil — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2026

Shough had a nice pass inside the five yard line to another rookie, as Jordyn Tyson caught his first NFL pass, but fumbled at the Cleveland two. More on that in a bit.

Audric Estimé

There were people who wondered why he was ever released. We were included in that group. It didn't take long for Audric Estimé to make his presence known.

18-yd run for Audric 🤝



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/bSueK27YUO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2026

On the opening drive alone, Estimé had three carries for 32-yards. A pretty steady diet of Estimé early on helped everything else work nicely.

Saints Defense

Truth be told, the Saints aren't playing against Deshaun Watson at quarterback for Cleveland. However, they are playing pretty solid in the first half, including linebacker Kaden Elliss getting his first sack of the year.

Kaden Elliss sacks Shedeur Sanders 💪



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/hbA9cfUoQL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2026

But nothing was bigger than this 4th down and goal brick wall inside the Saints one.

4TH DOWN STOP 🛑



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Rg13KrF0dM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2026

The Duds

Saints Rookie Receivers

Twice, Saints rookies have lost fumbles in this first half, and once another rookie let a ball slip out of his grasp almost leading to a Browns interception.

The first was mentioned above when Tyson caught his first NFL pass, a crossing pattern inside the ten, and lost the ball going to the ground.

Jordyn Tyson fumbles his first catch 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GkkRh9Vzid — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 8, 2026

The second was by returner Brown. Earlier, he had caught that 52-yard bomb. Then he lost the ball while trying to make a silk purse out of a sow's ear.

Browns force another fumble, this time on special teams!



CLEvsNO on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/SRECYZJvIr — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

With under a minute to go, Bryce Lance let a pass slip through his hands in Saints territory. It bounced high in the air and almost landed in the arms of a Cleveland defensive back.

By the way, with those two giveaways, the Saints have now lost more fumbles than any other team in the NFL, surpassing.....the Browns.

1st Quarter Saints Pass Blocking

In just fifteen minutes of play, quarterback Tyler Shough was sacked twice, having to run for his life more times than he probably would like. One of his scrambles was for a first down, though.

Shough on the run for 14 yards 🔥



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/fonbUKhHAn — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2026

The group did better in quarter number two, allowing time for Shough to find those aforementioned big pass plays.

Charlie Smyth...Sorta...

The Irishman was called on to take the place of a veteran. He made the chip shot from 30-yards but was wide right on the 52-yarder.

Come on, Charlie...

Cleveland's Penalties

If you thought the Saints were not disciplined because of being penalized, welcome to the Cleveland Browns. The visitors had six penalties in the first quarter alone. The Browns came in as the most penalized team in the NFL and didn't disappoint.