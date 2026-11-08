Saints Inactives vs. Browns, Plus the Debut of Tyson & Return of Banks

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Today at Noon, the New Orleans Saints battle the Cleveland Browns in the first of back-to-back home games in the Superdome. The Saints released their list of inactives from their roster for the contest.

Saints Inactives

The list of those not active for today's game against the Browns is not as interesting as those not listed here.

No. 11 Quarterback Zach Wilson (designated third QB)

(designated third QB) No. 42 Safety Mike Reid

No. 43 Running back CJ Donaldson

No. 52 Defensive lineman Christen Miller

No. 53 Linebacker Jaylan Ford

No. 74 Tackle Mason Murphy

No. 95 Defensive lineman John Ridgeway III

Yesterday, the Saints parted ways with fourth year running back Kendre Miller. Miller hadn't panned out the way the Saints had wished since being drafted out of TCU. Which means you can expect a number of faces on the sidelines and the field that you haven't seen in a while, and maybe never seen.

Rookie wide out Jordyn Tyson will be making his regular season debut as a Saint. A hamstring injury has kept him out of any participation this season. The team gave Tyson a chance to heal slowly so he could hit the field running when he was activated from the Injured Reserve, which he was this week.

will be making his regular season debut as a Saint. A hamstring injury has kept him out of any participation this season. The team gave Tyson a chance to heal slowly so he could hit the field running when he was activated from the Injured Reserve, which he was this week. Second year offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. A severe high ankle sprain forced him to have surgery after the Week Two game versus Baltimore. Banks was expected to miss up to 10-weeks or longer recovering from the procedure. Instead, he'll be back in the lineup after missing only six games.

A severe high ankle sprain forced him to have surgery after the Week Two game versus Baltimore. Banks was expected to miss up to 10-weeks or longer recovering from the procedure. Instead, he'll be back in the lineup after missing only six games. A familiar face returns to the running back position as Audric Estimé comes back after short visits with two other teams. Estimé was released by the Saints in September with an injury settlement. He spent time on the Minnesota and Cleveland practice squads before being claimed off waivers by the Saints this week.

comes back after short visits with two other teams. Estimé was released by the Saints in September with an injury settlement. He spent time on the Minnesota and Cleveland practice squads before being claimed off waivers by the Saints this week. Kicker Charlie Smyth takes over the place kicking duties after the release of veteran Daniel Carlson. Carlson had hit only 66.7% of his field goals on the season, leading to Smyth being moved back up off the practice squad where he had been since the beginning of the season.

takes over the place kicking duties after the release of veteran Carlson had hit only 66.7% of his field goals on the season, leading to Smyth being moved back up off the practice squad where he had been since the beginning of the season. A second running back makes his return to the Saints roster, as Zamir White comes back to New Orleans. After being drafted by Las Vegas in the fourth round by the Raiders in 2022 out of Georgia, "Zeus" as he is known, played parts of four seasons for the Raiders gaining 736-yards on 198-carries. He also specialized in kick returns in his final half season with Vegas, averaging over 26-yards per return. He spent time on San Francisco practice squad before being traded to the Saints a week before the final preseason game for linebacker Deion Jones. Zeus was cut then placed on the Saints practice squad where he has remained until this week.