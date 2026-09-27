Halftime Studs & Duds: Saints Trail the Raiders, 16-13

It's Las Vegas 16, New Orleans 13, after the first half of play. It's been 30-minutes of long drives by both teams. Here is what we saw that worked and things that didn't.

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The Studs

Offense Scores in the 1st

The New Orleans offense has had to endure question after question about its slow starts in its two games this year. They answered it in their second drive, as for the first time this year, the O put points on the board, and not just with a field goal.

Tyler Shough connects with Juwan Johnson for a Saints TD 🙌@LVvsNO on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VVYyUju7JP — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

The extra point by Carlson was blocked, but New Orleans not only got its first opening period points of the season, they also broke a twenty game streak of not being ahead in the 1st quarter, as they led 6-3 after 15-minutes of play.

Long Drives for the Offense

Want to give your defense a break? Go on a nice long drive. The Saints offense has had touchdown drives of 16-plays, 84-yards taking 6:45 off the clock. The second TD drive? Thirteen plays, 72-yards and almost four minutes. This is how you give the D some time on the sidelines.

Tyler Shough's Wheels

When you've got the legs, show 'em off. Show 'em off by running, of course.

SHOUGH WITH THE WHEELS



📺 #LVvsNO on CBS pic.twitter.com/7EC7F1BzEk — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2026

Shough has had a pedestrian first half throwing the ball, going 10-for-16 for 91-yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Bend-but-Don't Break Defense

Once again, the Saints defense is doing its job and doing it well.

Chase Young. Elite at getting to the QB



📺 #LVvsNO on CBS pic.twitter.com/TC0DX0tE4i — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2026

Remember to check out our Biggest Winners/Biggest Losers right after the game, then our Game Story and the most important quotes from Saints coach Kellen Moore shortly afterwards at Saints On SI.

Though the squad did give up a touchdown in the 2nd quarter, they held the Raiders to a pair of field goals on their first two possessions and one to end the half.

Moore Gets Emotional

Did you see Kellen Moore on the sidelines after the roughing the passer call? On a third and four at the Saints five, Ravens quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass. Linebacker Danny Stutsman hit the Las Vegas QB and drove him to the ground, drawing the call. All sources tell us the same thing: it was the right call. Moore didn't give a darn. He was chewing on the official closest to him, giving him the what for.

You don't see that kind of emotion from Moore during a game, usually. Though his protestation might not have been about that particular penalty, it was unusual to see that from Moore, and it was refreshing.

The Duds

Coverage on Brock Bowers

The Raiders tight end is find gaps all over the field against the Saints defense. Though the D has done well for the most part, Brock Bowers has 7-catches for 87-yards in the first half. He has just found the seams against the New Orleans D.

Penalties

You won't win games piling up the penalties. So far, the Saints have 6-penalties for 24-yards in the first thirty minutes. The yardage isn't that much because the were illegal contact or personal foul in the end zone, but each of them gave the Raiders additional opportunities.

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