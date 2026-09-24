Saints Practice Report: Injuries, Rising Expectations and Raiders Challenge

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

The New Orleans Saints just completed its first practice in preparation for its Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in the first home of the season for the Black and Gold.

The Saints (1-1) are coming off a 24-17 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens , one in which quarterback Tyler Shough completed 20 of 27 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown along with the go-ahead rushing touchdown with just over a minute left.

The Raiders (2-0) are undefeated to start the season, defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-13 in the season opener before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on the road.

Now, New Orleans aims to build on this momentum and push its record above .500 for the first time since September 2024. That year began with a 2-0 start before a seven-game losing streak derailed the season, leading to a 5-12 finish—the franchise's worst record since going 3-13 in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina.

Here were some key things from today’s practice and subsequent information given to us afterwards.

Injury Report

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Barion Brown (19) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Saints, rookie wide receiver Barion Brown (hamstring), cornerback Martin Emerson (shoulder) and rookie defensive lineman Christen Miller (toe) did not participate in practice. Additionally, defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd (hip), safety Jonas Sanker (knee) and edge rusher Chase Young (calf) were listed as limited participants, while linebacker Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder) practiced in full. Our full story on the Saints injury list can be found here .

Saints head coach Kellen Moore did not give much information regarding the injuries, but said Brown’s injury occurred during the Saints’ game against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday— a 24-17 win —and that Etienne is taking precautions.

The Saints are Embracing the Expectations

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints are leveraging a high-powered offense led by Shough to drive high expectations ahead of their home opener, where 73,000 fans are expected at the Superdome.

Through two games, New Orleans ranks seventh in total yards, averaging 305.5 passing yards per game. Shough has completed 69% of his passes for a league-high 662 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions—the most passing yards by a Saints starting quarterback in the first two games since Drew Brees threw for 669 in 2009.

“We want the Saints to do well,” Shough said. “We want to create that sense of urgency, create that sense of accomplishment throughout the ebbs and flows of the season. There's going to be downs, there's going to be ups, but at the same time, we want that.”

Moore Praises Raiders’ Front Seven

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) enters the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have been one of the biggest surprises two games into the season as not only have they started 2-0, but they won both their games by double digits, including their 26-14 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers .

You can make a case it’s largely due to its front seven, which has been one of the league’s best.

Moore seems to agree, as he thinks that’s a large reason why the Raiders are who they are currently at this moment.

“To me, explosive plays, creating havoc plays on defense, turnovers, sacks, making those big-time impact plays,” Moore said when asked why the Raiders are 2-0. “And so they're forcing teams to go a long way. To me, they got after the Chargers with pressure. Got a ton of pressure in that game. Miami's drives were stalling out in a bunch of situations. And so they're playing some good ball.”

The Raiders rank ninth in total defense (284.5 yards per game), tied for the most NFL sacks (eight) and second in takeaways (five). Opponents have converted only 7 of 24 third downs (29.2%) and scored just three offensive touchdowns through two games.

Las Vegas' front seven poses a major challenge for New Orleans. Edge rusher Maxx Crosby has 1.5 sacks and generated four pressures against the Chargers. Defensive end Kwity Paye leads the team with two sacks alongside three tackles for loss. Tonka Hemingway, Adam Butler, and Jonah Laulu start on the interior defensive line.

Free-agent linebackers Nakobe Dean (1.5 sacks) and Quay Walker share the team lead in tackles. This combination of edge pressure, interior depth, and Dean's versatility will test the Saints' offensive line.

Free-agent linebacker Nakobe Dean brings championship pedigree to the Raiders' defense, having served as a key member of Philadelphia's 2024 Super Bowl team while working under Kellen Moore.

Drafted in the first round by the Eagles before spending four seasons in Philadelphia, Dean now anchors the Las Vegas linebacking corps.

“Nakobe is as smart of a linebacker as you're going to meet in this entire league,” Moore said of his former player. “He's a really physical player. He's seen everything, playing at Georgia and then playing in Philadelphia over those years. I think he does a really good job kind of being the green dot in the middle of all that, getting everyone on the same page."

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here. ﻿