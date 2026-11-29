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The New Orleans Saints (3-7) will look to snap a two-game losing streak Sunday when they travel to Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-3) in a Week 12 matchup.

Coming off a 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears , the Saints have lost six of their past eight games as offensive inconsistency continues to plague Kellen Moore's team.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati remains in the thick of the AFC playoff race behind quarterback Joe Burrow and one of the NFL's most explosive offenses.

With seven games remaining in the regular season, second-year quarterback Tyler Shough and the Saints will look to regain some offensive momentum and pull off an upset on the road.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's matchup, including kickoff time, television coverage, radio broadcasts and the Saints' remaining schedule.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026

Time: Noon Local Time (1 p.m. ET)

Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)

How to Watch Saints vs. Bears on TV

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline)

How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Panthers on Radio

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Preseason (1-2)

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season (3-7)

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – L 23-13

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – W 34-27

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – L 16-10

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – W 23-22 (OT)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – L 20-17

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – L 21-13

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

Saints Mailbag

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