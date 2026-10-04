Monday's Weather Game Play, Our Saints Pregame Meme, Officials, and More

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New Orleans and Atlanta renew their NFC South rivalry on Monday Night Football in the Caesar's Superdome. Kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. and can be seen locally on WDSU-TV.

If you're planning of tailgating ahead of the Saints-Falcons game tomorrow night, be ready for warmth, humidity, and a possibility of some thunderstorms.

Saints-Falcons Weather - By clicking on the image above, you'll be taken to Accuweather's website | Accuweather.com

Accuweather tells us there's a better than 50% chance of rain before game time. Precipitation bumps up a bit by game's end, so you might want to take some rain gear with you if you're not parking in the garage.

Pregame Meme

As is our tradition, we have created a meme for tomorrow night's game. We think it gets the point across.

Saints-Falcons Meme | Saints On SI - Doug Joubert

Officiating Crew

Here are the officials that have been announced for Monday night's game. Though we are as thorough as we can be, there can be changes to the crew.

Referee - #130 Land Clark, 9-years as an official, 7th as a referee

Umpire - #131 Mark Pellis, 13-years as an official

Down Judge - #9 Dale Keller, 4-years as an official

Line Judge - #99 Stephen Ray, 1st year officiating in the NFL (was an SEC official in 2025)

Field Judge - #26 Jabir Walker, 12th year as an official

Side Judge - #107 Dave Hawkshaw, 8-years officiating (moved from field judge to side judge for this game)

Back Judge - #88 Brad Freeman, 13-years officiating

Replay Official - Gavin Anderson, 8-years of experience

Replay Assistant - Mark Evans, 1st year as an NFL official (a former official with the Mountain West in 2025)

Monday Night Football Entertainment

The Saints announced a legend and a newcomer performing the national anthem on Monday. When the Saints returned to the Superdome in 2006, Grammy Award winner and New Orleans legend Irma Thomas performed the Star Spangled Banner. She returns 20-years later to do it again and will be joined by 16-year old phenom River Eckert, pianist and vocalist.

At halftime, New Orleans legendary instrumentalist Trombone Shorty will be featured along with Orleans Avenue who features Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville.

Also at halftime, Steve Gleason and Curtis Deloatch will be honored as Legends of the Game, 20-years after combining for what has become one of the most iconic plays in Saints history, with Gleason blocking an Atlanta punt that was recovered by Deloatch for a touchdown.

Mailbag Submissions

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