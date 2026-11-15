Saints vs. Panthers: What the Numbers Reveal About Sunday's NFC South Battle

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Fresh off their bye week, the New Orleans Saints return to action this Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, aiming to win consecutive games for the first time this season against the Carolina Panthers .

Both teams enter the contest with identical 3-5 records, but the Saints continue to struggle with consistency under head coach Kellen Moore. Quarterback Tyler Shough will face another difficult challenge behind an injury-plagued offensive line missing starting center Erik McCoy and right tackle Taliese Fuaga.

Meanwhile, Carolina enters the matchup with one of the NFL's more productive passing attacks, led by quarterback Bryce Young and rookie standout Tetairoa McMillan. With both defenses ranking near the bottom of the league in points allowed, Sunday's divisional showdown could turn into a high-scoring affair.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's matchup, including kickoff information, injury reports, team statistics and key players to watch.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026

Time: Noon CT (1 p.m. ET)

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

TV: FOX

New Orleans Saints (3-5)

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) makes a throw during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Complete Friday Injury Report

C Erik McCoy: Out (biceps)

OT Taliese Fuaga: Out (knee)

RB CJ Donaldson: Out (shoulder)

DT Christen Miller: Out (knee)

RB Travis Etienne Jr.: Questionable (hamstring)

CB Martin Emerson Jr.: Questionable (shin)

Key Statistics

Offensive Statistics

Points per game: 23.1 (15th)

Total yards per game: 325.8 (19th)

Passing yards per game: 230.5 (14th)

Rushing yards per game: 95.3 (26th)

Passing touchdowns: 14 (T-12th)

Rushing touchdowns: 7 (T-17th)

Total offensive first downs: 164 (11th)

Time of possession: 30:02 (19th)

Defensive Statistics

Points allowed per game: 27.0 (27th)

Total yards allowed per game: 370.5 (29th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 236.6 (28th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 133.9 (29th)

Sacks: 23 (10th)

Interceptions: 4 (24th)

Takeaways: 9 (T-20th)

Turnover differential: Minus-6 (28th)

Additional Team Statistics

Third-down conversion rate: 43.5% (7th)

Red-zone touchdown percentage: 70.4% (6th)

Turnovers committed: 15 (T-27th)

Penalties: 49

Penalty yards: 330

Punt return average: 10.6 yards (13th)

Kickoff return average: 24.4 yards (27th)

Key Statistics

Passing

- Tyler Shough: 1,986 yards, 14 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 66.2% completion rate, 91.2 passer rating

Rushing

Tyler Shough: 162 yards, 2 touchdowns

Kendre Miller: 159 yards

Alvin Kamara: 157 yards, 2 touchdowns

Receiving

Chris Olave: 56 receptions, 734 yards, 2 touchdowns

Devaughn Vele: 35 receptions, 365 yards, 3 touchdowns

Juwan Johnson: 289 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns

Key Defensive Players

Pete Werner: 65 tackles

Chase Young: 8 sacks

Carl Granderson: 7.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss

Julian Blackmon: 2 interceptions

Martin Emerson Jr.: 2 interceptions, 4 passes defended

Carolina Panthers (3-5)

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates with quarterback Bryce Young (9) after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Complete Injury Report

LB Bobby Okereke: Out (foot)

RB Jonathon Brooks: Doubtful (groin)

CB Mike Jackson: Doubtful (groin)

OL Brady Christensen: Questionable (hamstring)

CB Will Lee III: Questionable (hamstring)

WR Xavier Legette: Questionable (knee)

LB Jaelan Phillips: Questionable (hamstring)

Key Statistics

Offensive Statistics

Points per game: 24.9 (11th)

Total yards per game: 362.4 (8th)

Passing yards per game: 261.1 (4th)

Rushing yards per game: 101.3 (23rd)

Passing touchdowns: 16 (6th)

Rushing touchdowns: 7 (T-17th)

Total offensive first downs: 176 (6th)

Time of possession: 29:18 (27th)

Defensive Statistics

Points allowed per game: 27.4 (T-28th)

Total yards allowed per game: 344.9 (21st)

Passing yards allowed per game: 211.5 (9th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 133.4 (28th)

Sacks: 12 (31st)

Interceptions: 5 (20th)

Takeaways: 11 (ranking not verified)

Turnover differential: Minus-1 (T-17th)

Additional Team Statistics

Third-down conversion rate: 37.7% (19th)

Red-zone touchdown percentage: 67.9% (7th)

Turnovers committed: 12 (T-20th)

Penalties: 70 (2nd most per game)

Penalty yards: 635 (most per game)

Punt return average: 11.5 yards (9th)

Kickoff return average: 23.6 yards (31st)

Top Performers

Passing

Bryce Young: 2,197 yards, 16 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 60.4% completion rate, 91.3 passer rating

Rushing

Chuba Hubbard: 134 carries, 619 yards, 5 touchdowns, 4.6 yards per carry

Receiving

Tetairoa McMillan: 46 receptions, 625 yards, 3 touchdowns

Jalen Coker: 31 receptions, 393 yards, 3 touchdowns

Chuba Hubbard: 26 receptions, 167 yards, 2 touchdowns

Key Defensive Players

Devin Lloyd: 54 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 passes defended

Princely Umanmielen: 3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss

Jaelan Phillips: 2.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss

Bobby Okereke: 1 interception, 5 passes defended

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