Saints vs. Panthers: What the Numbers Reveal About Sunday's NFC South Battle
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Fresh off their bye week, the New Orleans Saints return to action this Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, aiming to win consecutive games for the first time this season against the Carolina Panthers.
Both teams enter the contest with identical 3-5 records, but the Saints continue to struggle with consistency under head coach Kellen Moore. Quarterback Tyler Shough will face another difficult challenge behind an injury-plagued offensive line missing starting center Erik McCoy and right tackle Taliese Fuaga.
Meanwhile, Carolina enters the matchup with one of the NFL's more productive passing attacks, led by quarterback Bryce Young and rookie standout Tetairoa McMillan. With both defenses ranking near the bottom of the league in points allowed, Sunday's divisional showdown could turn into a high-scoring affair.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's matchup, including kickoff information, injury reports, team statistics and key players to watch.
When and Where?
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026
- Time: Noon CT (1 p.m. ET)
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
- TV: FOX
New Orleans Saints (3-5)
Complete Friday Injury Report
- C Erik McCoy: Out (biceps)
- OT Taliese Fuaga: Out (knee)
- RB CJ Donaldson: Out (shoulder)
- DT Christen Miller: Out (knee)
- RB Travis Etienne Jr.: Questionable (hamstring)
- CB Martin Emerson Jr.: Questionable (shin)
Key Statistics
Offensive Statistics
- Points per game: 23.1 (15th)
- Total yards per game: 325.8 (19th)
- Passing yards per game: 230.5 (14th)
- Rushing yards per game: 95.3 (26th)
- Passing touchdowns: 14 (T-12th)
- Rushing touchdowns: 7 (T-17th)
- Total offensive first downs: 164 (11th)
- Time of possession: 30:02 (19th)
Defensive Statistics
- Points allowed per game: 27.0 (27th)
- Total yards allowed per game: 370.5 (29th)
- Passing yards allowed per game: 236.6 (28th)
- Rushing yards allowed per game: 133.9 (29th)
- Sacks: 23 (10th)
- Interceptions: 4 (24th)
- Takeaways: 9 (T-20th)
- Turnover differential: Minus-6 (28th)
Additional Team Statistics
- Third-down conversion rate: 43.5% (7th)
- Red-zone touchdown percentage: 70.4% (6th)
- Turnovers committed: 15 (T-27th)
- Penalties: 49
- Penalty yards: 330
- Punt return average: 10.6 yards (13th)
- Kickoff return average: 24.4 yards (27th)
Key Statistics
Passing
- Tyler Shough: 1,986 yards, 14 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 66.2% completion rate, 91.2 passer rating
Rushing
- Tyler Shough: 162 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Kendre Miller: 159 yards
- Alvin Kamara: 157 yards, 2 touchdowns
Receiving
- Chris Olave: 56 receptions, 734 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Devaughn Vele: 35 receptions, 365 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Juwan Johnson: 289 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns
Key Defensive Players
- Pete Werner: 65 tackles
- Chase Young: 8 sacks
- Carl Granderson: 7.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss
- Julian Blackmon: 2 interceptions
- Martin Emerson Jr.: 2 interceptions, 4 passes defended
Carolina Panthers (3-5)
Complete Injury Report
- LB Bobby Okereke: Out (foot)
- RB Jonathon Brooks: Doubtful (groin)
- CB Mike Jackson: Doubtful (groin)
- OL Brady Christensen: Questionable (hamstring)
- CB Will Lee III: Questionable (hamstring)
- WR Xavier Legette: Questionable (knee)
- LB Jaelan Phillips: Questionable (hamstring)
Key Statistics
Offensive Statistics
- Points per game: 24.9 (11th)
- Total yards per game: 362.4 (8th)
- Passing yards per game: 261.1 (4th)
- Rushing yards per game: 101.3 (23rd)
- Passing touchdowns: 16 (6th)
- Rushing touchdowns: 7 (T-17th)
- Total offensive first downs: 176 (6th)
- Time of possession: 29:18 (27th)
Defensive Statistics
- Points allowed per game: 27.4 (T-28th)
- Total yards allowed per game: 344.9 (21st)
- Passing yards allowed per game: 211.5 (9th)
- Rushing yards allowed per game: 133.4 (28th)
- Sacks: 12 (31st)
- Interceptions: 5 (20th)
- Takeaways: 11 (ranking not verified)
- Turnover differential: Minus-1 (T-17th)
Additional Team Statistics
- Third-down conversion rate: 37.7% (19th)
- Red-zone touchdown percentage: 67.9% (7th)
- Turnovers committed: 12 (T-20th)
- Penalties: 70 (2nd most per game)
- Penalty yards: 635 (most per game)
- Punt return average: 11.5 yards (9th)
- Kickoff return average: 23.6 yards (31st)
Top Performers
Passing
- Bryce Young: 2,197 yards, 16 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 60.4% completion rate, 91.3 passer rating
Rushing
- Chuba Hubbard: 134 carries, 619 yards, 5 touchdowns, 4.6 yards per carry
Receiving
- Tetairoa McMillan: 46 receptions, 625 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Jalen Coker: 31 receptions, 393 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Chuba Hubbard: 26 receptions, 167 yards, 2 touchdowns
Key Defensive Players
- Devin Lloyd: 54 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 passes defended
- Princely Umanmielen: 3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss
- Jaelan Phillips: 2.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss
- Bobby Okereke: 1 interception, 5 passes defended
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant