Most Egregious Call of the Saints-Lions Game? You Know What It Was, But We Have Another

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Gutsy defense and a come-back kid offensive mentality pushed the New Orleans Saints into overtime in Detroit before falling to the Lions, 31-30. The Saints just missed on a two-point conversion try that would have won the game in OT.

We can't always agree with officiating, and, truth be told, these part-time guys get a lot more right then they get wrong. However, in this Saints game, it seemed like they were making up rules as they went along.

The Most Egregious Officiating Call of the Game: When a Fumble is a Pass

You already know which one we are pointing to: the "the intent was to pass the football" comment made by Fox analyst Mike Pereira. Let's set up the play.

- Just over 9-minutes to play, and the Lions had the ball, 3rd-and-16 in their own territory.

- Saints EDGE Chase Young hits Detroit quarterback Jared Goff from behind, jarring the ball loose.

- Saints safety Jonas Sanker scoops up the ball that is rolling toward the end zone, and crosses the goal line for an apparent fumble return for a touchdown.

Saints just got royally screwed by crooked zebras. Goff goes back to pass, sacked, fumbles & NO recovers for TD. Ball goes straight backward after sack, so it's either fumble or lateral. But even after review, they ruled Goff "was in throwing motion." pic.twitter.com/lI1w9K1XBf — dave smith (@davesportsgod) September 13, 2026

Except it's not, according to the official's replay of the down. According to the video review, Goff's arm was moving forward, making it an official throw. Our interpretation of the attempted throw was different, and we checked the rule book.

Here's the NFL's own rule on what constitutes a forward pass:



A throw where the ball initially moves toward the opponent's goal line, or first touches the ground, a player, or an official at a point closer to the opponent's goal line than where it left the passer's hand.

So, that was not a forward pass, no matter what the so-called "experts" on Fox or the officials on the field say. The ruling and its explanation were egregiously wrong and cost the Saints what would have been a touchdown and a victory, because overtime would not have been necessary.

The Second Most Egregious Call of the Game: When Falling Down is a Block

This next one was just as atrocious, as this penalty that didn't exist led to a Detroit touchdown. Here's the goods.

- With just under 7-minutes to go in the 4th quarter, Lions quarterback Goff completed an 8-yard pass to his running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

- During the play, the Saints secondary, specifically Quincy Riley, was called for an illegal low block against Lions wide out Amon-Ro St. Brown. The penalty moved the ball to the Saints 13-yard line.

Here's the play.

Not only was this not an illegal chop block, zebras called it on the wrong guy. Saints had cut lead to 21-17 & referees screw them again with penalty to keep Lions drive alive. Refs have been horrific today. pic.twitter.com/hcuMfJ2jPi — dave smith (@davesportsgod) September 13, 2026

We didn't see it either. We saw someone get bumped and fall down.

There you have it: the two most egregious officiating calls of the Saints-Lions game.

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