Most Egregious Call of the Saints-Lions Game? You Know What It Was, But We Have Another
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Gutsy defense and a come-back kid offensive mentality pushed the New Orleans Saints into overtime in Detroit before falling to the Lions, 31-30. The Saints just missed on a two-point conversion try that would have won the game in OT.
We can't always agree with officiating, and, truth be told, these part-time guys get a lot more right then they get wrong. However, in this Saints game, it seemed like they were making up rules as they went along.
The Most Egregious Officiating Call of the Game: When a Fumble is a Pass
You already know which one we are pointing to: the "the intent was to pass the football" comment made by Fox analyst Mike Pereira. Let's set up the play.
- Just over 9-minutes to play, and the Lions had the ball, 3rd-and-16 in their own territory.
- Saints EDGE Chase Young hits Detroit quarterback Jared Goff from behind, jarring the ball loose.
- Saints safety Jonas Sanker scoops up the ball that is rolling toward the end zone, and crosses the goal line for an apparent fumble return for a touchdown.
Except it's not, according to the official's replay of the down. According to the video review, Goff's arm was moving forward, making it an official throw. Our interpretation of the attempted throw was different, and we checked the rule book.
Here's the NFL's own rule on what constitutes a forward pass:
A throw where the ball initially moves toward the opponent's goal line, or first touches the ground, a player, or an official at a point closer to the opponent's goal line than where it left the passer's hand.
So, that was not a forward pass, no matter what the so-called "experts" on Fox or the officials on the field say. The ruling and its explanation were egregiously wrong and cost the Saints what would have been a touchdown and a victory, because overtime would not have been necessary.
The Second Most Egregious Call of the Game: When Falling Down is a Block
This next one was just as atrocious, as this penalty that didn't exist led to a Detroit touchdown. Here's the goods.
- With just under 7-minutes to go in the 4th quarter, Lions quarterback Goff completed an 8-yard pass to his running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
- During the play, the Saints secondary, specifically Quincy Riley, was called for an illegal low block against Lions wide out Amon-Ro St. Brown. The penalty moved the ball to the Saints 13-yard line.
Here's the play.
We didn't see it either. We saw someone get bumped and fall down.
There you have it: the two most egregious officiating calls of the Saints-Lions game.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.