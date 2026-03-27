Saints Held Private Workout for Explosive Georgia WR Ahead of NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints' offense needs a young, explosive playmaker, and that could come in the form of a draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The No. 8 pick in the draft belongs to the Saints. While they might consider selecting a wide receiver at that spot, they could also decide against it and wait to pick one in Days 2 or 3 of the draft.

A new Day 2 option has emerged: Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who recently underwent a private workout with the Saints, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Branch could be dangerous weapon for the Saints

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the first quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Branch, who ran a 4.35 at the combine, is one of the best returners in the entire class and had the second-most yards after the catch of any player in the draft in 2025 (636)," Yates wrote. "He’s an electric player with the ball in his hands."

The private workout conducted by the Saints included "some punt return work," as Yates reported on Friday.

Branch, who will soon turn 22, transferred with his brother Zion from USC to Georgia in 2025. He caught a career-high 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns with the Bulldogs, earning second-team ALL-SEC wide receiver honors. He posted a season-best 10 receptions and 112 receiving yards in an early November win against Florida.

Ranked No. 75 on PFF's big board, Branch would be a logical choice for the Saints' third-round pick (No. 73 overall). The former Georgia Bulldog wide receiver, who is 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, would primarily serve as a slot receiver for the Saints. This role has been needed since the team parted ways with Rashid Shaheed at last season's trade deadline. In addition to his 4.35-second 40-yard dash, Branch posted a 38-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-5-inch broad jump.

"I expect to see more choice routes and deep crossers rolled into his workload as a pro," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said of Branch. "His routes are rushed and rounded, though. He will jump unnecessarily to make catches, which subjects him to added punishment from defenders. Branch is strong for his size and very tough. He could be pigeon-holed into a “manufactured touch” role, but he’s capable of more."

As the draft approaches, it's important to note Branch's workout with the Saints — it's definitely an indicator of interest in learning more about the prospect.