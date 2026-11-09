Overreaction Monday: Saints Tied Atop NFC South! Running Game Solid!

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The day after a Saints game is always an interesting time conjecture abounds about a player, or a call, or a scheme, or a coach. That's why we're here. Our job is to wade through the tomfoolery to ensure you are not ensnared in its tenacles of confusion.

Overreaction #1: Saints Are Tied atop the Division

Yes, the Saints are tied atop the NFC South, but the entire division is not that good, record-wise. This graphic from our parent company Sports Illustrated tells the story best.

NFC South standings compared to the NFC North | Sports Illustrated

Here are things you probably already know.

- The Saints are in the worst division in the NFL, because

- every other division in the league has at least one team with a winning record at the top.

Here are some things you might not know. Every team in the division has had very close losses to excellent teams, sometimes beating those good squads.

- The Bucs almost took down the Bears at Soldier Field and the Vikings in Florida, while beating every team in the NFC South they have played thus far.

- Your second favorite team, the Falcons, have beaten the Packers on the road and the 49ers in Atlanta, along with embarrassing the Saints on October 5th in the Domecoming game.

- The Saints opponents this weekend, the Panthers, have crushed the Falcons and Eagles, beaten the Lions, and barely fell to a good Denver team Sunday night.

- Of course, the Saints themselves beat Baltimore and lost in overtime to Detroit.

So maybe it's not an overreaction to say the Saints have a shot at the playoffs.

Overreaction #2: Saints Rush Game is Back, Baby!

Hold your horses, buckaroo.

Though the team showed some strides in the running game against Cleveland (a team not known for its rushing defense, ranked 27th against the run going into the Saints game), no Saints rusher has cleared the century mark this year. The closest any runner has gotten was Sunday when journeyman back Audric Estimé hit 72-yards. Before him, it was a guy no longer with the team, Kendre Miller, who hit the 70-yard mark against the Giants. It took Miller 20-carries to get there.

This team's offensive line leaves a lot to be desired and not just in the run game. Quarterback Tyler Shough was sacked five times against Cleveland. In fact, the only game he wasn't planted on his posterior was against the Giants. Otherwise, Shough has been smacked to the turf behind the line 20-times. That's over twice a game.

Something needs to change on the offensive front if the Saints expect to make any dents against top teams from now on.

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