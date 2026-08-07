A rookie wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints has suffered a tough break.

On Thursday, Brock Rechsteiner was suspended for the first six games of the 2026 season, Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football first reported . No reason has been officially given by the league but more details should emerge.

Brock Rechsteiner has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first six games of the 2026 season. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 6, 2026

While this is a blow for Rechsteiner, he will still be eligible to participate in all preseason activities before the official reduction to 53 players. That includes the Saints’ preseason games against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 15, Los Angeles Rams on Aug, 22 and Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 28.

Because Rechsteiner is an undrafted free agent, the next month is critical for the former Jacksonville State product to make the final roster. However, he is a longshot to make the final roster, even more so with the latest news.

Rechsteiner Comes from a Family of Professional Wrestlers

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner (89) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his football exploits are unknown to most, several members of his family are household names.

His father and uncle are both former professional wrestlers who wrestled as Rick and Scott Steiner with the latter also going by the name “Big Poppa Pump.” Both are members of the WWE Hall of Fame.

His older cousin, Bronson, who goes by the ring name Bron Breakker, also wrestles in WWE and is considered one of the company’s future stars.

Another Shakeup in the Receiving Corps

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) and wide receiver Chris Olave (12) talk during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Rechsteiner’s situation is not necessarily a huge hit to roster, it’s another notable shakeup in the receiving corps.

Mason Tipton is still on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) as he continues to recover from surgery on his tibia that stems from a groin injury he suffered before last season’s regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

You also have to account for Ja’Lynn Polk’s sudden retirement on Aug. 2, something the people inside the building did not expect. Polk was acquired by the Saints last September but was never able to wear a black-and-gold uniform. That’s because he was sidelined by a shoulder injury, causing him to miss the entire 2025 campaign.

Head coach Kellen Moore did not offer any details about why Polk decided to walk away from playing football other than that it was a “personal” decision.

“He just felt like this was the best decision for him on a personal level,” Moore said. “And so, you know, love that guy. He did an awesome job through the entire process here (over) the year-plus we had him.”

Training Camp Update

Here is the schedule through the weekend:

- Friday, Off Day

- Saturday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

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