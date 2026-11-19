Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

This afternoon, various sources reported that safety Justin Reid and the Saints decided to end their relationship.

Source confirms the release of Justin Reid. https://t.co/WMy1uKbDNR — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 19, 2026

Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley acknowledged the break up without directly addressing the story to the media.

"I think we're working through some things with that matter," Staley said as part of today's coordinators meetings with the media. "I think that that's going to come to a resolution here shortly, and I think Kellen (Moore) will have more for you guys tomorrow."

According to those same sources, Reid has requested the release due to reduced playing time in Staley's defensive sets.

Our sources tell us, before the trading deadline, the Saints attempted to find a new home for the Prairieville, Louisiana native, but there were no takers for what the Saints were wanting to get in return.

Reid is a two-time Superbowl champion. He has recorded almost 700-career tackles, 11-interceptions, 52-pass deflections, 6-and-a-half sacks, and 3-forced fumbles.

Howden Steps into the Spotlight

In the world of "next man up," 4th year man Jordan Howden will step into the void left behind by Reid. Staley is excited about the possibilities from the Saints former fifth round draft pick from 2023.

"I'm very excited about him," Staley shared with the media Thursday afternoon. "I thought last year he played at a real starting level and the snaps that he played and some of the games that he started last year for us. We have a lot of confidence in him.

"We felt like he's a good young secondary guy to be coaching and he's really improved on special teams this year, but just speaking for him at safety, he looks like a pro safety when he's played for us. I think the increased snaps for him this year have been a real credit to him because he's earned them. He's playing the right way, played a good game against Carolina. We've got to stay with him because he's still improving.There's still so much in front of him, but he's a good fit for how we play, and we're excited about his future."

Howden met with the media in the locker room after practice today and says he feels ready for the task at hand.

"I'm always ready," Howden told the media. "I've been here for years. You guys know this is always the next man up, always got to be prepared no matter the position. It's a great opportunity for me to go out there and just do my thing. And I hope for a win this week."

Howden feels he's been getting ready for this day since his defensive coordinator came on board last season.

"I feel like, with the new staff, new system, it was just a new playbook and stuff," Howden explained. "Now, we got a year into it. It got easier and now we can play (with) a little more juice, a little more swagger out there and be able to work with all the other guys that's in our position group. It made me better to go out there and play fast."

We asked Howden if he had spoken to Reid at all in the last few days.

"No, not really," Howden told us, "but, me personally, I don't like to get into people's business right away. I like to make sure that everything's right and make sure they're good. And if they want to reach out to me, I'll say something. But I don't want to get too deep in there because everybody has their own issues."

Saints On SI Analysis

As Reid's playing time dropped and other players started to become more of an integral part of Brandon Staley's defense, the nine-year veteran saw younger players take his place, including Howden and journeyman Mike Reid (no relation).

Reid has consistently graded lower than his other defensive back brothers, scoring as low as a 28.2 against Las Vegas. His high point was versus Cleveland with an impressive 81.6, but he followed that the next week with a score that was almost half that against Carolina at 48.5.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .