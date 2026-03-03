Travis Etienne Jr. is coming off a solid statistical season, scoring 253.9 fantasy points. That was good enough to finish 10th among running backs. The versatile veteran found the end zone 13 times, including six as a receiver, and he saw a near 36% backfield touch share in the offense of head coach Liam Coen.

The Jaguars didn’t place the franchise tag on Etienne, however, which allows him a chance to test the free-agent market. While landing back in Duval County is still possible and maybe his best fantasy destination, Etienne will see plenty of interest, especially with a rookie crop of backs lacking depth.

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Etienne’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: TRAVIS ETIENNE JR.

Jacksonville Jaguars

As I said earlier, Etienne’s 2025 season with the Jaguars was a rip-roaring success, both on the field and in fantasy land. Returning to the Jaguars would keep him in a true featured role and well within the top 12-15 fantasy running backs for next season. If he decides to leave, however, the stock of second-year runner Bayshul Tuten would rise in redraft and dynasty formats.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are in desperate need at running back, as Isiah Pacheco and Karrem Hunt are both slated to become free agents. Enter Etienne, who would be a great fit as the new featured back in head coach Andy Reid’s offense. With Patrick Mahomes keeping defenses honest, he would have a huge advantage as a runner. If he landed in Kansas City, Etienne would easily become a top-24 fantasy draft pick for 2026.

Minnesota Vikings

Reports suggest the Vikings will either trade or release Aaron Jones Sr., leaving Jordan Mason as the starting running back. If the team decides to make a run at Etienne, he would instantly be the new top runner, with Mason mixing in as a complement. Head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense is running back-friendly (especially pass catchers), so Etienne would push for RB1 value. Minnesota is way over the salary cap, but if they can somehow sign Etienne, it would be a great fit.

New Orleans Saints

Veteran runner Alvin Kamara is no lock to return (he missed part of last season due to injuries, and he’ll be 31 in July), and the cap-strapped Saints would save $8.5 million if he’s released after June 1. That would open up a spot for a new back, and Etienne would be valuable in head coach Kellen Moore’s offense. Etienne is also a native of Louisiana, so landing with the Saints could be an attractive option. If this comes to fruition, Etienne would remain highly sought after in 2026 fantasy drafts.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders' backfield will look much different next season, as veterans Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (RFA) are all free agents. I’m no longer buying into Jacory Croskey-Merritt as an NFL starter, either, so I expect Washington to make a backfield splash. With plenty of money to spend under the cap, they’re in a good position to make a run at Etienne this offseason. He’s a dynamic back who can catch the ball out of the backfield, and the Commanders need playmakers.

