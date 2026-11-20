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This Sunday at Noon, the Saints and the Bears battle in Chicago at historic Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for Noon on Fox. The Saints enter the game at 3-6 on the year, having yet to string together two wins straight, but having lost three straight during a three-game homestand a month-and-a half ago. The Bears are 7-2 on the year, riding a four-game win streak going into Sunday, averaging over 30-points a game over that stretch of victories.

It's Looking Windy, Cloudy, with Possible Rain

Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day | Walt Disney and Co.

According to Accuweather, the forecast for game time in Chicago looks blustery, to say the least.

Saints-Bears Weather - By clicking on the image you will be taken to the Accuweather website. | Accuweather.com

Though rain is not expected to be a prominent feature of the day's forecast, it is still a possibility at Soldier Field that day, along with winds that could get close to 30-miles-per-hour.

For a scouting report on Da Bears, read Grant Chachere's overview here.

That will affect how coaches decide on the coin toss. Some will stick with their tried and true method of starting on defense if they win, deferring to the second half. Having winds out of the Northwest consistently above 15-miles per hour could change that strategy, choosing to use the direction of the wind as a help instead of a hinderance in the final quarter of play.

Saints On SI Meme of the Week

We are not wishing an injury on Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams, but we cannot help but bring up this humorous moment earlier this year and make it our own.

Saints-Bears Meme | Saints On SI - Doug Joubert

Officiating Crew

As we saw last week with the flight interruptions, announced officiating crews may not always pan out once the kickoff arrives. However, this is the crew announced beforehand by the NFL for Sunday's game at Soldier Field. Here are the officials that have been announced for the Saints-Bears game. Though we are as thorough as we can be, there can be changes to the crew.

Referee - #126 Brad Rogers, 10-years as an NFL official, 8th as a referee

Umpire - #92 Bryan Neale, 13-years as an official

Down Judge - #13 Patrick Turner, 13-years as an official

Line Judge - #16 Kevin Codey, 12-years officiating in the NFL

Field Judge - #57 Joe Blubaugh, 7th year as an NFL official

Side Judge - #118 David Meslow, 16-years officiating

Back Judge - #38 Greg Yette, 17th year officiating

Replay Official - Denise Crudup, 7-years of experience

Replay Assistant - Brian Smith, 2nd year as an NFL official

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .