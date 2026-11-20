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The New Orleans Saints (3-6) face one of their toughest defensive tests of the season Sunday when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (7-2).

In his second season as Chicago's head coach, Ben Johnson has established one of the NFL's most productive and balanced offenses, ranking seventh in scoring and total offense and fourth in rushing offense.

Between quarterback Caleb Williams' playmaking ability, a talented backfield tandem featuring D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, and an emerging star in wide receiver Luther Burden III, the Bears have no shortage of offensive weapons.

Considering New Orleans' offensive struggles, Brandon Staley's defense will have little margin for error if the Saints hope to pull off an upset.

Here is a statistical breakdown of Chicago's offense and three players the Saints must account for Sunday.

Offensive Statistics

Through Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season; NFL rankings in parentheses.

Points per game: 26.8 (7th)

Total yards per game: 383 (7th)

Passing yards per game: 241 (12th)

Rushing yards per game: 142 (4th)

Third-down conversion rate: 45.3% (4th)

Red-zone touchdown percentage: 55.3% (18th)

Sacks allowed: 20 (13th)

Turnovers: 17 (tied for 27th)

Offensive Stat Leaders

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Passing

QB Caleb Williams (1,546 passing yards, eight touchdowns, five interceptions)

Rushing

RB D'Andre Swift (576 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns)

RB Kyle Monanagai: 60 carries for 324 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns

Receiving

WR Luther Burden III: 644 receiving yards, four touchdowns

WR Rome Odunze: 32 catches for 328 yards and a touchdown

TE Colston Loveland: 37 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns

Three Players to Watch

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Caleb Williams

Despite missing three games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury, Williams has completed 68.7% of his passes for 1,546 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. He has also rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

The former No. 1 overall pick's arm talent, mobility and ability to extend plays outside the pocket present a significant challenge for New Orleans.

While Chase Young, Carl Granderson and the Saints' defensive front must consistently generate pressure, maintaining disciplined rush lanes to contain Williams will be just as important to keep Williams from escaping the pocket and creating explosive plays downfield.

RB D'Andre Swift

Swift serves as one of Chicago's primary offensive engines, driving both the ground attack and contributing significantly through the air.

Through Week 10, Swift has rushed for 576 yards and 10 touchdowns on 155 carries, alongside 24 receptions for 162 yards. Despite averaging 3.7 yards per carry, his high-volume scoring efficiency makes him critical to Chicago's offensive consistency.

Paired with Kyle Monangai, Swift forms a versatile backfield rotation designed to control game tempo and keep down-and-distance manageable.

To stay competitive, the Saints defense must disrupt this backfield early and prevent Chicago from establishing a sustained rushing rhythm.

WR Luther Burden III

In his second NFL season, the former Missouri standout has established himself as Chicago's top receiving threat, securing 49 catches for 644 yards (13.1 yards per reception) and four touchdowns.

Clearing concussion protocol on Tuesday, Burden delivers a major boost to the Bears' receiving group ahead of Sunday's game. His downfield separation, run-after-catch dynamic, and adaptability in Johnson's offensive system present a tough defensive assignment.

With cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. dealing with a concussion and the Saints releasing safety Justin Reid this week , New Orleans' secondary will face a considerable test against Burden and Chicago's talented receiving corps.

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