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The New Orleans Saints could only manage a Charlie Smyth field goal and a late touchdown, falling to Cincinnati Sunday, 19-9, but the biggest loss of the day might be at the quarterback slot.

Biggest Losers

Saints Quarterback Position

Starting QB Tyler Shough appeared to have injured his throwing shoulder during a third quarter scramble.

Tyler Shough injured himself on this slide:pic.twitter.com/zbw2V4ryTg — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 29, 2026

Shough tried to bull his way through the injury, but it was evident from the result of his throws that he could not continue.

Injury Video: #Saints QB Tyler Shough has a shoulder injury



After every throw you see this right here



He’s holding it every play



Spender Rattler has entered the game pic.twitter.com/Pa4ccnnCIr — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) November 29, 2026

Last year's starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler, came in Shough's stead during that 3rd period drive, coming up short in the Cincinnati red zone, settling for a Charlie Smyth field goal.

Shough did return to the field after that Rattler possession, but he was not himself, and don't believe what the TV announcers were telling you: Shough's shoulder was not the same after that scramble injury.

His deep pass to Olave was long but not where it needed to be.

The screen pass to Alvin Kamara wasn't even close to where it needed to be, and AK had room in front of him to roam.

wasn't even close to where it needed to be, and AK had room in front of him to roam. His deep out to Jordyn Tyson and another to Devaughn Vele with a little over a minute left in the game wasn't typical of a Shough throw.

Pete Werner

For the second week running, Saints linebacker Pete Werner had his cleats almost leave his feet when faked out by a runner. This time, it was quarterback Joe Burrow who did a number on Werner.

JOE BURROW RUNS IT IN TOUCHDOWN BENGALSSS pic.twitter.com/TWmd7N3LSx — FD (@flooduck) November 29, 2026

Werner's job here was to spy Burrow and make sure he doesn't get past him. That didn't work.

Kellen Moore's Offense

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore - Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To score only nine points in an NFL game is atrocious and embarrassing, along with every other adjective we listed off during our Halftime Studs & Duds column. The Saints had five different possessions get to a goal-to-go in Cincinnati territory and came up empty four times. That comes after scoring a touchdown in every one of the 18-visits the team had in their previous 10-games.

This is an embarrassingly bad offense from a man who is supposed to be known for his genius on the offensive side of the ball.

It is beyond time for a change.

Biggest Winners

Brandon Staley

With not a lot of talent to work with, the Saints defensive coordinator has found a way to produce. He finds ways to make a game out of contests the Saints have no business being a part of, such as this one against Cincinnati. Staley, who has already been a head coach in the NFL, is putting owners on notice: I'm ready for my next big chance.

Are you listening, Gayle Benson?

Saints Defense

There is no doubt that Staley has his players believing in his system. Holding Cinci QB Burrow to 135-yards passing had more to do with the defensive sets than with the weather. Burrow was consistently having to check down on almost every pass he threw. Staley's defense had Burrow's receivers covered like blankets more times than not. Add to that the pressure he felt from the Saints on a regular basis...

Chase Young sacks Joe Burrow 💪#Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/sniPnPPz67 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 29, 2026

...and another huge huge hit by Chase Young on Burrow in the fourth quarter...

Joe Burrow was slow to get up after this hit by Chase Young pic.twitter.com/jjLHmJLcYR — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 29, 2026

...and you have a dynamic defense that makes even a Heisman Trophy winning QB not look his best.

Saints Mailbag

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