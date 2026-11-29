Saints-Bengals: Biggest Losers, Biggest Winners...Shough Leaves Game
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The New Orleans Saints could only manage a Charlie Smyth field goal and a late touchdown, falling to Cincinnati Sunday, 19-9, but the biggest loss of the day might be at the quarterback slot.
Biggest Losers
Saints Quarterback Position
Starting QB Tyler Shough appeared to have injured his throwing shoulder during a third quarter scramble.
Shough tried to bull his way through the injury, but it was evident from the result of his throws that he could not continue.
Last year's starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler, came in Shough's stead during that 3rd period drive, coming up short in the Cincinnati red zone, settling for a Charlie Smyth field goal.
Shough did return to the field after that Rattler possession, but he was not himself, and don't believe what the TV announcers were telling you: Shough's shoulder was not the same after that scramble injury.
- His deep pass to Olave was long but not where it needed to be.
- The screen pass to Alvin Kamara wasn't even close to where it needed to be, and AK had room in front of him to roam.
- His deep out to Jordyn Tyson and another to Devaughn Vele with a little over a minute left in the game wasn't typical of a Shough throw.
Pete Werner
For the second week running, Saints linebacker Pete Werner had his cleats almost leave his feet when faked out by a runner. This time, it was quarterback Joe Burrow who did a number on Werner.
Werner's job here was to spy Burrow and make sure he doesn't get past him. That didn't work.
Kellen Moore's Offense
To score only nine points in an NFL game is atrocious and embarrassing, along with every other adjective we listed off during our Halftime Studs & Duds column. The Saints had five different possessions get to a goal-to-go in Cincinnati territory and came up empty four times. That comes after scoring a touchdown in every one of the 18-visits the team had in their previous 10-games.
This is an embarrassingly bad offense from a man who is supposed to be known for his genius on the offensive side of the ball.
It is beyond time for a change.
Biggest Winners
Brandon Staley
With not a lot of talent to work with, the Saints defensive coordinator has found a way to produce. He finds ways to make a game out of contests the Saints have no business being a part of, such as this one against Cincinnati. Staley, who has already been a head coach in the NFL, is putting owners on notice: I'm ready for my next big chance.
Are you listening, Gayle Benson?
Saints Defense
There is no doubt that Staley has his players believing in his system. Holding Cinci QB Burrow to 135-yards passing had more to do with the defensive sets than with the weather. Burrow was consistently having to check down on almost every pass he threw. Staley's defense had Burrow's receivers covered like blankets more times than not. Add to that the pressure he felt from the Saints on a regular basis...
...and another huge huge hit by Chase Young on Burrow in the fourth quarter...
...and you have a dynamic defense that makes even a Heisman Trophy winning QB not look his best.
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.