Saints Early Odds-on Favorites over Falcons on Monday Night

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The NFC South rivalry between New Orleans and Atlanta heats up again on Monday night, when the Falcons visit the Saints in the Superdome. Kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. The hometown boys have been installed an early 3-point favorite over the folks from Georgia.

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It is the second week in a row the Saints have been deemed the favorite early on. Last week, the Saints were also a three point favorite over the Raiders.

Both teams are 1-2 on the young season and tied for the lead with Carolina for 1st place in their division. The Saints are coming off a loss in their home opener to the Raiders last weekend, 35-27, while the Falcons broke their two-game losing streak to start the year by dumping the Packers in Green Bay 35-14.

Leaders from Last Week for Each Team

In Wisconsin, the Falcons were lead by running back Bijan Robinson. The former 1st round pick of Atlanta carried the ball 29 times in the game, picking up 194-yards and two rushing touchdowns. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr had an efficient 18-of-25 day for 256-yards with one touchdown and an interception.

In their loss to Las Vegas Sunday, quarterback Tyler Shough had another big numbers day, tossing four touchdowns, two each to tight ends Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant, going 29-of-42 passing with one interception and fumbling the ball twice, losing both. Chris Olave had a Olave-esque day, gathering 9-catches for 107-yards. The leading rusher was Travis Etienne Jr, 13-carries for 57-yards. A-Chan seemed to be getting in a groove when he pulled up grabbing the back of his left leg on a running play in the second half that earned the team a first down. He has been declared out for Monday's game with a hamstring injury.

2026 New Orleans Saints Schedule (1-2)

Preseason

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville –L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri., Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – 7:15 pm (ESPN)

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 am (NFL Network)

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – Noon (FOX)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

Saints Mailbag

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