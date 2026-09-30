Saints Early Odds-on Favorites over Falcons on Monday Night
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The NFC South rivalry between New Orleans and Atlanta heats up again on Monday night, when the Falcons visit the Saints in the Superdome. Kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. The hometown boys have been installed an early 3-point favorite over the folks from Georgia.
It is the second week in a row the Saints have been deemed the favorite early on. Last week, the Saints were also a three point favorite over the Raiders.
Both teams are 1-2 on the young season and tied for the lead with Carolina for 1st place in their division. The Saints are coming off a loss in their home opener to the Raiders last weekend, 35-27, while the Falcons broke their two-game losing streak to start the year by dumping the Packers in Green Bay 35-14.
Leaders from Last Week for Each Team
In Wisconsin, the Falcons were lead by running back Bijan Robinson. The former 1st round pick of Atlanta carried the ball 29 times in the game, picking up 194-yards and two rushing touchdowns. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr had an efficient 18-of-25 day for 256-yards with one touchdown and an interception.
In their loss to Las Vegas Sunday, quarterback Tyler Shough had another big numbers day, tossing four touchdowns, two each to tight ends Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant, going 29-of-42 passing with one interception and fumbling the ball twice, losing both. Chris Olave had a Olave-esque day, gathering 9-catches for 107-yards. The leading rusher was Travis Etienne Jr, 13-carries for 57-yards. A-Chan seemed to be getting in a groove when he pulled up grabbing the back of his left leg on a running play in the second half that earned the team a first down. He has been declared out for Monday's game with a hamstring injury.
2026 New Orleans Saints Schedule (1-2)
Preseason
- Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville –L 24-20
- Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0
- Fri., Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24
Regular Season
- Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)
- Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17
- Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27
- Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – 7:15 pm (ESPN)
- Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 am (NFL Network)
- Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK
- Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – Noon (CBS)
- Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – Noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – Noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – Noon (FOX)
- Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.