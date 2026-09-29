Saints RB Etienne Ruled Out vs. Falcons With Hamstring Injury

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

Following a hamstring injury sustained during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders , New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne has been ruled out for next Monday's Week 4 matchup against the Falcons. He is expected to be sidelined for an extended duration.

Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed that Etienne will miss time, though a concrete timeline for his return has not been established, and a move to injured reserve remains uncertain.

The injury occurred in the third quarter against Las Vegas when Etienne pulled at his left hamstring near the sideline after a 16-yard gain. He limped off to the medical tent before exiting to the locker room. Etienne was previously listed on the injury report with a left hamstring issue earlier in the week, despite fully participating in Friday's session.

Before his departure, Etienne posted a season-best 19 carries for 57 yards. Through three games, he has accumulated 128 rushing yards on 30 attempts (4.26 YPC) without a touchdown.

With Etienne unavailable, Alvin Kamara is set to step into a primary role following two weeks in a supporting capacity. Reserve backs Kendre Miller and rookie CJ Donaldson are also slated for expanded action during Etienne's absence.

After Etienne departed against the Raiders, touches were split between Kamara (six carries post-injury) and Miller (four carries). On the season, Kamara ranks second on the squad with 18 rushes for 51 yards after missing Week 1, while Miller holds 13 rushes for 44 yards and one score.

2026 New Orleans Saints Schedule (1-2)

Preseason

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville –L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri., Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – 7:15 pm (ESPN)

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 am (NFL Network)

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – Noon (FOX)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .