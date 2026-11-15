Saints vs. Panthers: Where to Watch Sunday's NFC South Showdown

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Fresh off their bye week, the New Orleans Saints return to action this Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, aiming to win consecutive games for the first time this season against the Carolina Panthers .

The Saints (3-5) have struggled to find consistency in head coach Kellen Moore's second year at the helm, particularly on offense, despite quarterback Tyler Shough's best efforts.

New Orleans will miss starting center Erik McCoy and right tackle Taliese Fuaga , putting added pressure on Shough and the running game. However, the return of Travis Etienne Jr ., sidelined since Week 3 with a hamstring injury, could provide a much-needed boost alongside Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime.

Defensively, the Saints will rely on pass rushers Chase Young and Carl Granderson to disrupt Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who has thrown for 16 touchdowns this season. Carolina also features several dangerous offensive weapons, including running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. With both teams entering Sunday's matchup at 3-5, the winner will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South despite a losing record.

Below is a complete guide on how to tune in, listen, and follow all the action between the Saints and Panthers.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026

Time: Noon Local Time (1 p.m. ET)

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers on TV

TV: FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally)

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Panthers on Radio

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Preseason (1-2)

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season (3-5)

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – L 23-13

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – W 34-27

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – L 16-10

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – W 23-22 (OT)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

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