Saints' Friday Injury Report Still Cloudy. Legends Perform, to be Honored Monday Night

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The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons released their Friday injury reports in advance of the Monday Night Football game in the Caesar's Superdome. The game commemorates the 20th anniversary of the return to the Dome by Saints and their fans a year after the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Katrina.

Saints Friday Injury Report

There was one change for the better for New Orleans as safety Julian Blackmon, who was limited yesterday with a calf injury, was a full participant in practice today. In addition, Davon Godchaux did not participate in practice today. It is normal for him, though, as he gets a resting day three days before a game. There was no movement for anyone else listed on the report when compared to Thursday.

- Wide receiver Barion Brown, hamstring, limited participation

- Linebacker Kaden Elliss, calf, did not participate

- Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr, shoulder, full participant

- Tight end Noah Fant, abdomen, limited participation

- EDGE Carl Granderson, ankle, did not participate

- EDGE Anfernee Jennings, knee, did not participate

- Defensive tackle, Christen Miller, toe, limited participant

- Linebacker Pete Warner, shoulder, did not participate

Falcons Friday Report

Two players were added to the Atlanta injury report:

- Linebacker Kendal Daniels, Achilles, limited in participation

- Tackle Jawaan Taylor, rest day, did not participate

Those with same status or changed status included:

- Linebacker Divine Deablo, hamstring, remained a limited participant

- Defensive end Samson Ebukam, hamstring, also limited participant for the 2nd day

- Defensive end Za'Darius Smith, rest day, did not participate

Monday Night Football Entertainment



The Saints announced a legend and a newcomer performing the national anthem on Monday. When the Saints returned to the Superdome in 2006, Grammy Award winner and New Orleans legend Irma Thomas performed the Star Spangled Banner. She returns 20-years later to do it again and will be joined by 16-year old phenom River Eckert, pianist and vocalist.

At halftime, New Orleans legendary instrumentalist Trombone Shorty will be featured along with Orleans Avenue who features Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville.

Also at halftime, Steve Gleason and Curtis Deloatch will be honored as Legends of the Game, 20-years after combining for what has become one of the most iconic plays in Saints history, with Gleason blocking an Atlanta punt that was recovered by Deloatch for a touchdown.

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