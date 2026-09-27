Saints, Raiders Announce Inactives: Vegas Tight End to Start

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The Saints and Raiders play the late game today, as the two teams kickoff at 3:25 p.m. in the Caesar's Superdome. This weekend is the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming game in the Dome.

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Saints' Inactive against Raiders

The New Orleans Saints released their inactive list for this afternoon's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

- Wide receiver/return specialist Barion Brown

- Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr

- Defensive lineman Christen Miller

- Tight end Treyton Welch

- Defensive lineman John Ridgeway III

- EDGE Tyree Wilson

- QB Zach Wilson (emergency third string quarterback)

Both Brown and Miller are no surprises as the team announced those two would be out for the game in their Friday injury report. Brown has not practiced all week after a nagging hamstring injury during the Baltimore game last Sunday. He is considered a day-to-day decision. Miller has now missed two weeks what is described as a toe injury. The team has not placed him on the injured reserve list, meaning they are hoping Miller will be able to return very soon.

That same report had Emerson listed as questionable with a shoulder issue. he is a day-to-day injury as well. The squad is hoping Emerson will return for the Monday Night Football game against the Falcons on October 5.

The inclusion of defensive lineman Ridgeway and EDGE rusher Wilson, along with tight end Welch point to the lack of need in those positions today.

Raiders List Off Their Inactives

The Raiders announced their inactives as well.

- Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

- Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr

- Safety Treydan Stukes

- Safety Dalton Johnson

- Guard Bryce Cabeldue

- Defensive tackle JJ Pegues

Out of those, safety Stukes was already announced as out for LV on the Friday injury list. Quarterback O'Connell was questionable with an illness. He didn't practice all week.

One of those who jumped off the injury list from questionable to active is tight end Brock Bowers. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, then did not practice at all on Friday. Now, the All Pro and two time Pro Bowler will be in action for the Raiders.

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