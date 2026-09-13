Saints-Lions Inactives for Today's Game: Running Back Experience Thinned Out

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The New Orleans Saints take on the Detroit Lions today at Ford Field. Kickoff set for Noon CT in the Motor City. The Saints are a 7-point underdog to the Lions.

On Friday, the Saints had already announced who would not play today:



- EDGE rusher Cam Jordan, still out with a hamstring injury suffered early in preseason. We expect him to be hobbling through the end of September.

- Tight end Oscar Delp with another hamstring injury that should only keep him out for today's game.

- Running back Audric Estimé who is now on the Injured Reserve list with a thigh injury and will miss the first four games.

Saints Inactives

This morning, the Saints announced their inactives for today's game against the Lions:

- Jordan

- Delp

- Running back Alvin Kamara (he is expected to be ready for next week's game against the Ravens)

- Offensive lineman Mason Murphy

- Defensive lineman Khristian Boyd

- Defensive lineman John Ridgeway III

Zach Wilson has been designated as the emergency quarterback for the team.

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The thin running back corps led the movement of CJ Donaldson onto the Saints active roster for this weekend. The rookie will probably see his first action against the Lions.

We expect Travis Etienne Jr to take more than his share of snaps with the absence of Kamara from the active list today. Kendre Miller is now thrust into the limelight even more. We will see if the 4th year back can stay on the field and contribute the way he did in preseason contests.

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None of the other inactives really were a surprise. With the injuries to Kamara and Jordan, it is safer to get them as healthy as possible. Kamara shown a propensity to heal rather quickly in the past, and this is a rarity for Jordan: missing a game. In his 16-year career, he has only missed two regular season contests. This will only be his third.

Lions Inactives

For the Lions, their inactives are:

- Safety Christian Izien (Detroit is already thin at the safety spot)

- Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr

- Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

- Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo

- EDGE Ahmed Hassanein

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