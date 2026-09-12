Saints Roster Moves: Estimé On IR, Three More Shuffled
Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.
The New Orleans Saints made a quartet of roster moves today affecting the team's offense exclusively.
Running back Audric Estimé, who was expected to help our a running back corps that has been hobbled by various injuries, including veteran Alvin Kamara, has been placed on the Injured Reserve. An issue with his thigh has kept Estimé off the field since the final preseason game and has missed all practices leading up to Sunday's opener against the Lions. The injury is not considered season-ending, though. The team is expecting him to return after sitting out the first four games on the IR.
In a corresponding move, the Saints elevated rookie undrafted free agent running back CJ Donaldson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game. The Ohio State alum saw action in all three preseason games, rushing 16-times for 48-yards and catching 7-passes for 76 more yards. If he gets into the game against Detroit, Donaldson will be making his NFL debut.
With the uncertainty surrounding Estimé over the last two weeks and Kamara still considered a question mark, it was expected the team would make a move to shore up the running back room. The depth chart going into the Noon kickoff tomorrow has Travis Etienne Jr listed as the starter with Kamara as the second #1 back, followed by Kendre Miller. Donaldson will be able to provide some depth, giving the Saints four active running backs.
In other moves, Treyton Welch is back on the active roster for the Saints. The Wyoming grad, who started with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 as a UDFA, has been on the Saints practice squad the last two years and has appeared in three games last season, making a start at the end of the year.
After announcing Oscar Delp out for this game Friday, the move to bring Welch back came as no surprise, as the Saints were down to only two healthy tight ends for Sunday's game in Detroit: Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant. Welch is known for his pass catching abilities, but needs work in his run-blocking game.
Wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr has also been moved up to the active roster from the practice squad. The Notre Dame alum has spent time with the Saints the last two years, getting three starts in those two seasons, catching 24-passes for 291-yards and a touchdown. Austin's addition to the active roster for Sunday, brings the number of healthy receivers on the roster to five for Sunday.
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.