Saints Roster Moves: Estimé On IR, Three More Shuffled

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The New Orleans Saints made a quartet of roster moves today affecting the team's offense exclusively.

Running back Audric Estimé, who was expected to help our a running back corps that has been hobbled by various injuries, including veteran Alvin Kamara, has been placed on the Injured Reserve. An issue with his thigh has kept Estimé off the field since the final preseason game and has missed all practices leading up to Sunday's opener against the Lions. The injury is not considered season-ending, though. The team is expecting him to return after sitting out the first four games on the IR.

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back CJ Donaldson (43) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a corresponding move, the Saints elevated rookie undrafted free agent running back CJ Donaldson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game. The Ohio State alum saw action in all three preseason games, rushing 16-times for 48-yards and catching 7-passes for 76 more yards. If he gets into the game against Detroit, Donaldson will be making his NFL debut.

With the uncertainty surrounding Estimé over the last two weeks and Kamara still considered a question mark, it was expected the team would make a move to shore up the running back room. The depth chart going into the Noon kickoff tomorrow has Travis Etienne Jr listed as the starter with Kamara as the second #1 back, followed by Kendre Miller. Donaldson will be able to provide some depth, giving the Saints four active running backs.

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Treyton Welch (82) leaps over Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron (45) during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In other moves, Treyton Welch is back on the active roster for the Saints. The Wyoming grad, who started with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 as a UDFA, has been on the Saints practice squad the last two years and has appeared in three games last season, making a start at the end of the year.

After announcing Oscar Delp out for this game Friday, the move to bring Welch back came as no surprise, as the Saints were down to only two healthy tight ends for Sunday's game in Detroit: Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant. Welch is known for his pass catching abilities, but needs work in his run-blocking game.

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) reacts to making a first down against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr has also been moved up to the active roster from the practice squad. The Notre Dame alum has spent time with the Saints the last two years, getting three starts in those two seasons, catching 24-passes for 291-yards and a touchdown. Austin's addition to the active roster for Sunday, brings the number of healthy receivers on the roster to five for Sunday.

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