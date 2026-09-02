Saints Mailbag: Pass Rush? What Pass Rush? Bring Back Taysom!

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We get all sorts of questions and comments from you. Each Wednesday, we will answer your questions (or comment on your comments) about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.

From the On SI Saints Mailbag - Dre (apparently not Dr.) asks:

Why is it that our defense doesn’t put pressure on the quarterbacks? We don’t blitz enough.

Some would say it was just 2nd and 3rd stringers on the field for the Saints during preseason. Of course, it was the other guys' 2nd and 3rd lines as well, so that doesn't wash well, unless you're ready to admit to a weak set of backups in the front seven.

As a whole, the defense did not do well, most of that because of it's absolute bomb against the Rams. However, even if you factor that in, the overall defensive score was 65.1, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). The lowest score was for tackling, a 52.9. Coverage was next lowest at 61.6. Pressure (on the quarterback) was right in the middle of the five individual columns at 62.5.

Will that get better in Detroit? Here is where we stand: Let's see what Brandon Staley's 1st string defense does with Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Kaden Elliss, and others out there playing.

From the On SI Saints Mailbag - Don S wants to know:

Why was Taysom Hill not resigned, he could do it all and was a play maker?

It could have something to do with his salary at the end of 2025: $10,250,000. Even his old coach, Sean Payton tried get a deal with him to come to Denver, but nothing worked out. Hill is not officially retired and is considered a free agent, albeit a very expensive one.

From the On SI Saints Mailbag - Pjsaint wants to know:

How many of the waived players might make the practice squad?

As of Wednesday afternoon, this is the list of players on the Saints practice squad. Remember: the Saints can keep 17 on their list because of the International Player rule, which means Charlie Smyth gives the Saints an extra player on what is normally a 16-member practice squad.

WR Kevin Austin

EDGE Fadil Diggs

RB CJ Donaldson

CB TJ Hall Jr.

OT Alan Herron

OT Easton Kilty

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper

WR Trey Palmer

LB Jackson Sirmon

TE Stone Smartt

K Charlie Smyth

DL Jay’Viar Suggs

WR Cedric Tillman

TE Treyton Welch

RB Zamir White

OT Alex Wollschlaeger

From the On SI Saints Mailbag - Skate wants to know:

Where is OL Dillon Radunz?

The Saints have listed Radunz on the Injured Reserve/Season Ending list after tearing an ACL in his right knee during training camp. He is out for the year.

From the On SI Saints Mailbag - Mike wants to correct us:

That pic is not Martin Emerson, Emerson is #22 that's #47 who I think is Sirmon or something like that.

Mike is referring to our story on Martin Emerson Jr, which had a photograph of a #47 as the cover photo. Emerson wore #47 originally for the Saints, but changed to #22 before the Rams game, and that picture was from the game against L.A. We have since corrected the mistake, but If you looked really hard on the original story, you can even see the name "Sirmon" on the back of the jersey.

Our bad, nice catch, Mike.

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.