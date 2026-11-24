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The New Orleans Saints dropped to 3-7 and remained in last place in the NFC South following Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears , with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough drawing criticism from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady for his decision-making.

Shough completed 25 of 42 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while taking six sacks. Although he showed flashes of potential, his hesitation in the pocket and inability to consistently push the ball downfield contributed to another frustrating offensive performance .

During FOX's broadcast on Sunday, Brady scrutinized the rookie's decision-making on a third-quarter play where Shough held the ball despite operating behind one of his cleanest pockets of the game.

Instead of delivering the ball on schedule, Shough hesitated before scrambling out of bounds for minimal gain.

"Got to come out of his hands in less than two and a half seconds, so you're not gonna get more open with that concept as the play goes on," Brady said .

"So that's just one of those ones with him that I see sometimes. Dude, you gotta just pull the trigger, put the play-action fake, pull it out. Again, he's a second-year player, and then just rip the ball to the perimeter, which is how the play is designed."

Tyler Shough scrambles for 1 yard and Tom Brady has some constructive criticism.



“Dude you’ve gotta pull the trigger.” pic.twitter.com/DUbnazk7Ar — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) November 22, 2026

Shough's Struggles Continue as Saints Offense Falters

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady's analysis highlighted an ongoing problem for Shough: his hesitation in the pocket continues to hamper New Orleans' offensive output.

Over the past three contests, Shough has taken 14 sacks—a stat that underscores both pass-protection failures by the offensive line and the quarterback's habit of holding the ball too long.

A critical second-quarter turnover proved costly when Shough was intercepted by Dillon Thieneman. That mistake gave Chicago strong momentum as they scored on the ensuing drive to go up 16-0.

While Shough played a role in the Saints' lone touchdown via a pass from Alvin Kamara, New Orleans produced a mere six points across their remaining eight drives and failed to reach the end zone again.

Despite throwing a touchdown pass in four straight games, Shough has also given up three interceptions during this four-game span.

Looking ahead to their upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Saints need Shough to act on Brady's advice: releasing the ball more quickly and cutting down on the mistakes that repeatedly stall New Orleans' offensive drives.

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