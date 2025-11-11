Examining Chris Olave's Standout Season For Saints
The 2025 National Football League season obviously has gone as planned for the New Orleans Saints, but they are in a better position in the wide receiver room than a lot of other teams out there.
Brandin Cooks and Devaughn Vele are solid No. 2 and No. 3 options. In the coming weeks, we should see a lot of Vele after the trade to send Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks. But, this room starts with No. 1 receiver Chris Olave.
Olave entered the 2025 season with question marks. He only played in eight games last year due to concussions and so there were injury questions. Getting a concussion is bad luck. Olave couldn't necessarily control that. But, after missing the time last year, the buzz around Olave wasn't overtly high coming into the season.
Chris Olave is having an elite season
He has responded well and is having a very solid season overall. Through 10 games, Olave has 60 catches for 664 yards and four touchdowns. Right now, his career high in receptions is 87. His career high in receiving yards is 1,123. And, his career-high in touchdowns is five.
Olave has a shot at breaking all of these marks. He's on pace for 102 catches across 17 games if he can stay healthy throughout the rest of the season. He's currently on pace for roughly 1,128 receiving yards and just over six touchdowns as well.
Now, health will remain the biggest question throughout the rest of the season, but Olave has looked good lately. He had his best game of the season in Week 10 with 104 yards in just his second game working with Tyler Shough as the team's starting quarterback.
Olave had a somewhat slow start to the 2025 season, but has been hot recently. Now, he's No. 11 in the NFL in receiving yards and No. 7 in receptions.
Olave and Shough have shown a clear connection early on. Now, the team has a week off to get on the same page even more.
All in all, this could end up being the very best season of Olave's career so far.
