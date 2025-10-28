How Tyler Shough Starting Will Impact Saints' Future Plans
The New Orleans Saints are making a change.
New Orleans opened the door for a quarterback change this past weekend as it benched Spencer Rattler in favor of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Over the last few days, Saints head coach Kellen Moore talked about how the team was going to make a decision in the aftermath. On Tuesday, New Orleans made a choice and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints are turning to Shough.
"Sources: The future is now in New Orleans, with the Saints making rookie QB Tyler Shough their starter," Rapoport said. "Spencer Rattler now heads to the bench, while the second-rounder moves to the forefront in a decision coach Kellen Moore informed them of today."
New Orleans' decision to start Tyler Shough will have long-term impact
Shough was the highest-drafted quarterback by the Saints this past offseason since the team selected Archie Manning with the No. 2 overall pick back in 1971. With the rookie now taking over as the Saints' starter, New Orleans now will have nine games to determine if he is the future of the franchise, or if the Saints will need to go back to the drawing board after the season.
It's not a lot of time to make that decision, but it's just the situation the Saints find themselves in. New Orleans is 1-7 on the season. The trade deadline is coming up next week and the Saints have been reportedly getting calls left and right. ESPN's Adam Schefter even said that he expects the Saints will trade either Rashid Shaheed or Brandin Cooks away. If that becomes the case, the Saints could have an even tougher time winning games moving forward than they already have, no matter who the quarterback is.
Right now, the Saints would have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with Shough set to take over as the starter.
Shough had an unorthodox path to the National Football League. He's a rookie, but is 26 years old because he was in college for seven years. Shough spent three seasons at Oregon, three seasons at Texas Tech, and one season with Louisville. Last year, he was healthy and put himself on the radar for NFL teams. He played in 12 games and had 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Throughout the summer, Shough and Rattler battled for the starting job after the rookie was selected with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Rattler was more consistent and won the job. Shough has a higher ceiling and now the Saints need to figure out if they can get it out of him.
If not, the Saints will need to look for another option this upcoming offseason. If Shough is the guy, then that will exponentially speed up any sort of rebuild. Take a look at the New England Patriots, for example. They drafted Drake Maye and turned to him as a rookie last year during the season. The Patriots won four games, but clearly found the right quarterback. They drafted Will Campbell in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and spent heavily in free agency around Maye. Now, they are 6-2. Now, the Saints have nine games to make that determination and see if Shough is their guy.
