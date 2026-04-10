Saints Draft Buzz Keeps Pointing to Wide Receiver

With the 2026 National Football League quickly approaching, the buzz around the league continues to point towards the wide receiver position being the team's biggest roster hole.

We ranked the Saints' biggest roster needs and tabbed the receiver spot as the No. 1 need in the upcoming NFL Draft. That's not all, though. ESPN's Jordan Reid reported that the Saints would "quickly add" Ohio State star Carnell Tate if he is still available when New Orleans is on the clock with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Saints’ Kellen Moore showed loved to Tate during the recent annual league meetings. Unsurprisingly, Tate had a 30 visit scheduled with New Orleans.

NFL.com's Gennaro Filice also joined in the mix and called the Saints' "biggest draft goal" finding a running mate for Chris Olave.

The Saints need to bring in a WR

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis during the Jimmy Graham retirement at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Saints' biggest draft goal: Give Chris Olave a running mate," Filice wrote. "In last year's draft, New Orleans might have unearthed the rarest of commodities beyond Round 1: a franchise quarterback. But if the Saints want second-round pick Tyler Shough to further that notion in his second season, they need to give him more potency on the perimeter.

"Chris Olave is fresh off a career year that re-established his WR1 bona fides, but the rest of the receiver room is completely unproven, with Rashid Shaheed shipped to Seattle at last year’s trade deadline. Holding three top-75 picks, the Saints have ample ammunition to upgrade the position and help Shough cement his QB1 status."

With the draft approaching, the buzz out there has been pointing hard at adding to the wide receiver room and New Orleans needs to listen. Olave is great. Devaughn Vele has big upside. But with second-year quarterback Tyler Shough in the mix, New Orleans needs to put as many weapons around him as possible in order to put him in the best situation.

Shough showed a lot in 2025. He showed that he can be a legit starter for this franchise for a long time. But that idea is certainly contingent on the weapons around him. If the Saints want to get the most out of Shough they need to put the pieces around him and the time is now to do so because Shough is on a rookie deal. Whether the answer is Tate or someone like Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson, the Saints need to come away with an elite receiver prospect in two weeks when the NFL Draft begins.