Why Steelers Released Beanie Bishop
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a notable change to their roster just ahead of the trade deadline, cutting second-year cornerback Beanie Bishop from their practice squad. The move comes as the team’s need at secondary has grown. Even with the growing need, Bishop’s role within the organization disappeared and now he is a free-agent, free to sign anywhere in the NFL.
Before Bishop's release, the Steelers were already in need of another NFL-caliber cornerback to boost their bottom-tier passing defense. After his release and the re-aggravated injury to defensive back Cory Trice, their in-house options for finding that player have run out. With the team effectively losing two cornerbacks and gaining none, it begs the question of what the heck is happening? But there's an easy explanation.
Room for MVS
The biggest reason for Bishop’s release is mostly unrelated to the team’s secondary deficiencies. The team’s belief in Bishop wavered last season and continued to plummet this year, and it resulted in him becoming a background player in their organization.
The Steelers are adding to their offense with the signing of wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The team needed a spot on their practice squad for the buddy of Aaron Rodgers and veteran pass-catcher, and with no plans for Bishop to make an appearance on the 53-man roster, he was the easiest candidate to part ways with.
It’s not an explanation fans of Bishop will accept hearing. They will point to his four interceptions as a rookie, but the more important detail to notice is the benching head coach Mike Tomlin handed him down the stretch of the 2024 campaign. That sealed his fate in Pittsburgh and made him an expendable practice squad player.
Trice Likely Done for the Year
Bishop is gone, and third-year defensive back Cory Trice is no closer to returning after suffering an injury setback. His 21-day window to return from the Injured Reserve will most likely close without being activated to the 53-man roster. Because of that, Trice will revert to the IR and effectively end his 2025 season.
This will be the second of his third NFL seasons completely ruined by injuries. He missed the entirety of his rookie season due to an ACL tear and now a hamstring and knee injury are removing him from the team’s 2025 and future plans.
The key difference between Trice and Bishop is that one was on the active roster and one was a practice squad player. Had Trice been a member of the practice squad instead of Beanie, he likely would have already been released. Due to his making of the 53-man roster and injury, he will spend the rest of the season on IR and rehabilitating his lower-body injuries.
It’s not immediate, but this injury likely means that Trice’s time with the Steelers will come to an end at the completion of the 2025 season.
