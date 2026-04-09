Saints Mid-Round CB Sleeper Target to Watch

The New Orleans Saints lost an important piece of the secondary this offseason with Alontae Taylor signing with the Tennessee Titans.

Those are some big shoes to fill. One draft target who has been consistently linked to New Orleans has been Mansoor Delane out of LSU. If the Saints are going to land him, it would have to be with the No. 8 pick in the first round of the draft. Or, it would mean that New Orleans either traded back into the first round for a second pick, or dropped down a bit. If the Saints stick at No. 8 and go in a different direction, there will be other cornerbacks to watch later on in the draft.

One sleeper target for New Orleans to consider is Davison Igbinosun out of Ohio State.

Why Saints Should Target Davison Igbinosun

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Igbinosun played 14 games for Ohio State in 2025 and finished the season with two interceptions, eight passes defended and 53 total tackles. In 2024, he hauled in two interceptions, had nine passes defended, one fumble recovery and 45 total tackles.

He's entering the draft after playing in an NFL-ready defense over the last three years at Ohio State. Before that, he played his first college football season at Ole Miss. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he logged a 4.45 40-yard time at the combine.

Right now, ESPN has Igbinosun ranked as the No. 91 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. That would have him right in the third- or fourth-round range of the 2026 NFL Draft. He's ranked as the No. 11 overall cornerback in the draft class.

New Orleans has the No. 73 overall pick in the third round of the draft followed by two picks in the fourth round at No. 132 and No. 136. The two fourth-round picks may be a bit late to try to pick Igbinosun. The No. 73 pick could be an intriguing spot to take a look at him. If the Saints could land someone like Carnell Tate at No. 8 and potentially an edge rusher in a second round and then Igbinosun in the third round, it would be a near-perfect start to the draft for the Saints.

There are going to be options out there for the taking for New Orleans. The three biggest roster holes are No. 2 receiver, edge rusher and cornerback. Targeting someone like Igbinosun would allow New Orleans to potentially plug the other two holes early and arguably would be the best-case scenario.