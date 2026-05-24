Which Saints Storylines Are Worth Paying Attention To At OTAs (And Which Aren’t)

The NFL Draft and release of the 2026 schedule has passed us by, which leads us to the most important section of the offseason for the New Orleans Saints before training camp arrives in July. And that’s organized team activities, better known as OTAs.

The first of those eight voluntary sessions begins Wednesday (May 27) at the team’s practice facilities on Airline Drive in Metairie.

One could say there are plenty of storylines to look forward to, and while many will be looking to see who will and who won’t attend, there are key issues we certainly will grab our attention.

So what’s most important, and what might be a bit overblown this week? Let’s dive into it:

How does the early RB situation look?

First off, it’s safe to say we would all be shocked if Alvin Kamara shows up for any of the voluntary sessions we’ll worry the mandatory practices next month.

With that, who shows up big now could very well have a leg up on not only making the team in September, but taking the lead on a possible shot at RB2.

We have gone round and round on the dozens of reasons why Kamara will eventually make it to New Orleans for Season No. 10 and dozens why he won’t, so it can be expected that Kendre Miller, Devin Neal and maybe even Audric Estimé will be working out as if the backup to newly signed Travis Etienne will be for the taking.

New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal will get many chances to show his worth to this team in the offseason OTAs and during the upcoming training camp in July and August. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Also, Ty Chandler, who spent four seasons in Minnesota as a backup, should see some reps, as well as undrafted free agent CJ Donaldson out of Ohio State.

Who shines in the defensive backfield?

As of this writing, it’s safe to say that the Saints situation at cornerback might be the scariest spot on the field. Who’s going to backup Kool-Aid McKinstry, and can McKinstry take a giant leap forward?

On the other side, second-year corner Quincy Riley is penciled in as the starter, and there really isn’t much there as of now to challenge him. Will someone step up?

What about Julian Blackmon, who was signed before last year to a one-year deal for $5.5 million, but was injured in the opening game and missed the rest of the season? He’ll play a hybrid role at both safety and corner after signing a one-year extension for just above the league minimum.

Back to work✍️#Saints sign Julian Blackmon to a one-year contract extension



🔗 https://t.co/7B8I4bXPR2 pic.twitter.com/MCGD5ibecL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 20, 2026

There’s nothing but question marks at backup here, including two draft picks – Lorenzo Styles from Ohio State and TJ Hall of Iowa. Also signed as a free agent is Martin Emerson, who spent his first four (sometimes injured) seasons with the Browns.

Will anyone take the lead at WR3?

If you’re a Saints fan, you’re likely excited about the prospect of more offensive weapons surrounding Tyler Shough heading into 2026. What will come out of these OTAs when it comes to this topic? It seems like figuring out who WR3 might be will begin now.

Heading into the offseason, Devaughn Velé, who was picked up in a trade from Denver last season, will get every opportunity to win the spot. But will someone else challenge him?

In the slot position, the good news for Velé is there aren’t a ton of big-bodied guys who can play there. Where does fourth-round pick Bryce Lance fit in? He’s got the height to play in the slot, but he might be more suited to backup Olave or Tyson.

Same could be said for a guy who is a fan favorite even though he hasn’t played a single down in New Orleans: Ja’Lynn Polk, whom the Saints traded a sixth-round pick to New England last offseason to acquire. He has been injured since the move was made, but he is expected to be ready at some point during OTAs.

There’s also former fifth-round pick Bub Means and Trey Palmer, who was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay before the start of the 2025 season and then spent most of the year on injured reserve. And of course, Mason Tipton, who has 25 catches over 25 games with the Saints the past two seasons.

Some also will be looking to see what other longshots to make the team might do, including UDFA Brock Rechsteiner, Kevin Austin (eight games played each in 2024 and 2025) and Damien Alford from the CFL.

What’s NOT all that important?

How much Jordyn Tyson practices in minicamp. While it is expected the eighth overall pick in last month’s NFL Draft will be there for OTAs, the Saints have already shown they’re going to limit how much he works in the offseason in an effort to keep him fresh and ready for Week 1. He only practiced one of the two days for rookie minicamp earlier this month.

Whether there’s any word on Kamara or Cam Jordan before the end of minicamp. Even if Kamara shows up, he’s probably not going to participate – even during mandatory sessions in mid-June. As for Jordan, one has to expect the two sides will wait it out until the final moment or until the Saints fill his spot.

How Tyler Shough looks. The good news is there’s no controversy at who the starting quarterback will be this year. However, one has to wonder if nine-game starter Shough will regress a bit after such a small sample size. The good news is we don’t have to think about that in OTAs – and if he looks great or not-so-great, it’s not all that important as of now.