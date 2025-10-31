Saints Predictions For 6 Biggest Trade Deadline Decisions
The next couple of days will be extremely important for the New Orleans Saints.
First and foremost, the Saints will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with Tyler Shough under center for his first start in the NFL. If things work out, the Saints could have their next franchise guy on the roster. Or, if things don't go well, the front office will be able to see that and use that information to dictate the upcoming offseason -- and a significantly more like than not high draft pick.
On top of this, the trade deadline is coming on Nov. 4th and there's a lot of noise out there about different guys on the roster, including Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Alontae Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis, and Cam Jordan.
Here are predictions for the Saints' biggest stars caught up in trade rumors:
What's next for the Saints?
Alvin Kamara - Stay
This is an easy one. Kamara was asked about the trade rumors around him and insinuated he would rather retire than get traded. He has been consistent in the fact that he doesn't want to get moved and yet the speculation and wild mock trades have continued. It's not happening.
Rashid Shaheed - Trade
Trading Shaheed would hurt the offense, but there's been so much buzz around him. ESPN's Adam Schefter specifically said he thinks either Shaheed or Brandin Cooks will get moved. Shaheed is heading to free agency after the season.
Alontae Taylor - Trade
Similar to Shaheed above. There's a lot of noise out there and he's going to be a free agent after the season. Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer shared that teams haven't been willing to meet the Saints' asking prices yet specifically for Shaheed and Taylor. But, keep an eye on these two as the clock ticks down.
Chris Olave - Stay
Olave and the Saints have reportedly discussed a contract extension. Schefter said the Saints won't be getting rid of Olave this fall.
Demario Davis/Cam Jordan - Stay
Let's group these two together. Two longtime Saints stars. Trading either would do more harm than good, unless either specifically wants to leave. Still talented on the field and important voices in the locker room.
