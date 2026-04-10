These Three Prospects Should Be Off Saints Draft Board

The New Orleans Saints are going to have plenty of prospects to pick from when they are on the clock with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft on April 23.

When the Saints are on the clock, there will be just seven prospects off the board by then. On Friday, we shared an All-Saints full mock draft for the entire 2026 NFL Draft. Much of the noise out there has been about who the Saints should draft. But what about the guys who shouldn't be on the team's draft board?

Here are three prospects the Saints shouldn't select in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon — Tight End

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq is the top tight end in the 2026 National Football League Draft class, but New Orleans shouldn't use early draft capital at the position. The Saints have Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant. The tight end position will be a strength in 2026. There are roster holes to address and the Saints will need to utilize the capital early in the draft to do so. Sadiq would be fun, but the Saints have bigger needs elsewhere.

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M — Wide Receiver

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Concepcion is an intriguing prospect and the Saints have a real need in the wide receiver room. But they should be aiming higher than Concepcion right now. He's ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft by ESPN. The Saints should be aiming higher. Carnell Tate is the No. 1 overall receiver prospect in the draft class right now. If he's on the board at No. 8, you take him. If Tate isn't available, Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson should be an option at No. 8. If the Saints don't take a receiver at No. 8, someone like Omar Cooper Jr. in the second round would be a dream addition.

Olaivavega Ioane, Guard — Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ioane is going to help a team in 2026 after being selected likely early in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Ioane is a talented guard, but like tight end, the Saints are pretty set at guard right now and don't need to use an early draft pick on the position. Wide receiver, the edge, and cornerback are the Saints' three biggest roster holes. It wouldn't make much sense for New Orleans to pick another position group in the first two rounds.