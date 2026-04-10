All-Saints Seven-Round Mock Draft: All-In on Elite Edge Early

We're officially under two weeks away from the 2026 National Football League Draft and this will be the next step for the New Orleans Saints as they attemped to fully revamp this roster and make a run in 2026.

New Orleans has done a good job of this so far with guys like Travis Etienne Jr., David Edwards, Noah Fant, Ryan Wright and Kaden Elliss, among other moves. While this is the case, the Saints need a No. 2 receiver, one or two edge rushers and a cornerback before the offseason comes to a close, at the very least. That's where the NFL Draft comes into play.

New Orleans currently has eight picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, starting with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. Over the last few weeks, you've likely seen mock drafts left and right with the No. 8 overall pick and maybe the team's second-round pick. But, let's dive in with an All-Saints mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 8 — Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain is a guy who could come in on day No. 1 and be a star in New Orleans' defense. Him and Chase Young together would give the Saints one of the best young pass rusher duos in the game.

Round 2, Pick 10 (42nd overall) — Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cooper is someone who has generated a lot of buzz this offseason after a very good season with Indiana in 2025. No. 42 may be a stretch for him. If he's available, the pick would be a no-brainer. The Saints may have to trade up, though, if they don't get a receiver at No. 8.

Round 3, Pick 9 (73) — Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Igbinosun is a sleeper Saints fans should know right now. He isn't expected to go early, but is someone who could help New Orleans right away in the middle rounds.

Round 4, Pick 32 (132) — George Gumbs Jr., Edge, Florida

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (34) warms up before a college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Gumbs had 11 sacks in 46 games throughout his college career with Florida and Northern Illinois. He's worth a fourth-round dice role.

Round 4, Pick 36 (136) — Jeremiah Wright, Guard, Auburn

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (OL56) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Saints have already bolstered the offensive line, but Wrght is someone worth looking into in the middle rounds as well. He'd be a solid depth piece behind Edwards and Cesar Ruiz and could be a long-term option for the line.

Round 5, Pick 10 (150) — Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati wideout Jeff Caldwell (WO13) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Caldwell had 32 catches for 478 yards in 2025 with six touchdowns. What makes him stand out is his size. He's listed at 6'5'' and 216 pounds.

Round 5, Pick 32 (172) — Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) and wide receiver London Humphreys (16) celebrate scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Delp had 20 catches for 261 yards in 14 games in 2025. The Saints are set with Juwan Johnson and Fant, but it wouldn't hurt to add a rookie into the mix.

Round 6, Pick 9 (190) — TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (DB 12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hall isn't a big-name prospect, by any means, but he had two interceptions throughout his college career and played in 42 games overall.