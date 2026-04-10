All-Saints Seven-Round Mock Draft: All-In on Elite Edge Early
We're officially under two weeks away from the 2026 National Football League Draft and this will be the next step for the New Orleans Saints as they attemped to fully revamp this roster and make a run in 2026.
New Orleans has done a good job of this so far with guys like Travis Etienne Jr., David Edwards, Noah Fant, Ryan Wright and Kaden Elliss, among other moves. While this is the case, the Saints need a No. 2 receiver, one or two edge rushers and a cornerback before the offseason comes to a close, at the very least. That's where the NFL Draft comes into play.
New Orleans currently has eight picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, starting with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. Over the last few weeks, you've likely seen mock drafts left and right with the No. 8 overall pick and maybe the team's second-round pick. But, let's dive in with an All-Saints mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick 8 — Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami
Bain is a guy who could come in on day No. 1 and be a star in New Orleans' defense. Him and Chase Young together would give the Saints one of the best young pass rusher duos in the game.
Round 2, Pick 10 (42nd overall) — Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
Cooper is someone who has generated a lot of buzz this offseason after a very good season with Indiana in 2025. No. 42 may be a stretch for him. If he's available, the pick would be a no-brainer. The Saints may have to trade up, though, if they don't get a receiver at No. 8.
Round 3, Pick 9 (73) — Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
Igbinosun is a sleeper Saints fans should know right now. He isn't expected to go early, but is someone who could help New Orleans right away in the middle rounds.
Round 4, Pick 32 (132) — George Gumbs Jr., Edge, Florida
Gumbs had 11 sacks in 46 games throughout his college career with Florida and Northern Illinois. He's worth a fourth-round dice role.
Round 4, Pick 36 (136) — Jeremiah Wright, Guard, Auburn
The Saints have already bolstered the offensive line, but Wrght is someone worth looking into in the middle rounds as well. He'd be a solid depth piece behind Edwards and Cesar Ruiz and could be a long-term option for the line.
Round 5, Pick 10 (150) — Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
Caldwell had 32 catches for 478 yards in 2025 with six touchdowns. What makes him stand out is his size. He's listed at 6'5'' and 216 pounds.
Round 5, Pick 32 (172) — Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
Delp had 20 catches for 261 yards in 14 games in 2025. The Saints are set with Juwan Johnson and Fant, but it wouldn't hurt to add a rookie into the mix.
Round 6, Pick 9 (190) — TJ Hall, CB, Iowa
Hall isn't a big-name prospect, by any means, but he had two interceptions throughout his college career and played in 42 games overall.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy