Saints Potential Target in 2nd Round of NFL Draft: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

There’s little question that if the New Orleans Saints are going strictly by need in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, then cornerback will be a top option. And among those available, one would have to take a long look at Indiana’s D’Angelo Ponds.

Some will gripe about his lack of size at 5-9, but if they take a look at some of his film and how key a contributor he was for the college football national champions, they likely will put away his diminutive frame.

Go through some of the reviews and the same words continue to pop up: Athletic. Elite. Instinctual. High intelligence.

He is clearly going to be a target for many teams early Friday, and there is a decent chance he isn’t even available when the Saints pick. However, if he is, much like Jordyn Tyson on Thursday, the team should send in their card as quick as possible.

Ponds was a Freshman All-American at James Madison before transferring to Indiana. The next season he was First Team All-Big Ten. And last year besides winning the national championship? Yep, All-American.

He was the Defensive MVP of both the Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl, and if he was even 5-11, he would be long gone. It’s hard to imagine a world in which Ponds wouldn’t immediately start for the Saints, especially in nickel formations.

Over the past two seasons, he had five interceptions with two going for touchdowns. He also scored twice in college on punt returns.