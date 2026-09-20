Saints-Ravens Weather, Meme, Officials, and More
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Sunday at Noon CT, the New Orleans Saints complete their two-game road trip to begin the season as they take on Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.
Wet with Possibilities of More Wet
Gametime temperatures aren't too bad for a mid-to-late September day in Charm City.
Look for our Halftime Studs & Duds shortly after the first half comes to an end at Saints On SI.
There have been thunderstorms rumbling through Baltimore this morning. Accuweather.com is saying the rain should be moving out as the day wears on, but a 50-50 shot at rain is expected at kickoff time, then most of the showers should move out as the game progresses. Heavy cloud coverage is forecast for M&T Stadium throughout the contest.
Pregame Meme
Both Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan are expected to make their season debut today against the Ravens. To commemorate his 16th season in the NFL and with the Saints, we thought it only appropriate we create this one.
Officiating Crew
As usual, the NFL assigns officials to each game, but there may be some changes once everyone gets to Baltimore. Here are the zebras scheduled to be in M&T Stadium for today's kickoff.
Referee - #34 Clete Blakeman, 19-years as an official, 17th as a referee
Umpire - #11 Scott Walker, 3-years as an official
Down Judge - #64 Andy Warner, 2-years as an official
Line Judge - #79 Kent Payne, 23-years officiating
Field Judge - #91 Karina Tovar, 3rd year as an official
Side Judge - #95 James Coleman, 22-years officiating in the NFL
Back Judge - #120 Jonah Monroe, 12-years officiating
Replay Official - Chad Adams, 8-years of experience
Replay Assistant - Adam Choate, 3-years as an official
Saints Depth Chart
As released by the team this week before the Ravens game.
Offense
WR 12 Chris Olave 19 Barion Brown
LT 71 Kelvin Banks Jr. 72 Asim Richards
LG 76 David Edwards 66 William Sherman
C 78 Erik McCoy 66 William Sherman
RG 51 Cesar Ruiz 65 Jeremiah Wright
RT 75 Taliese Fuaga 74 Mason Murphy
TE 83 Juwan Johnson 87 Noah Fant 4 Oscar Delp 82 Treyton Welch
WR 14 Devaughn Vele 18 Bryce Lance
WR 19 Barion Brown 18 Bryce Lance
QB 6 Tyler Shough 2 Spencer Rattler 11 Zach Wilson
RB 3 Travis Etienne Jr. - OR - 41 Alvin Kamara 5 Kendre Miller
Defense
EDGE 99 Chase Young - OR - 96 Carl Granderson 33 Anfernee Jennings
DL 91 Vernon Broughton 97 Khristian Boyd
DL 92 Davon Godchaux 52 Christen Miller 50 Colby Wooden
DL 93 Nathan Shepherd 95 John Ridgeway III
EDGE 94 Cameron Jordan 98 Tyree Wilson
LB 20 Pete Werner 58 Chris Rumph II 44 Isaiah Stalbird
LB 55 Kaden Elliss 28 Danny Stutsman
CB 29 Quincy Riley 25 Decamerion Richardson
S 23 Julian Blackmon 31 Jordan Howden
S 21 Justin Reid 42 Mike Reid
CB 1 Kool-Aid McKinstry 22 Martin Emerson Jr.
S 7 Jonas Sanker 38 Jayden Price
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.