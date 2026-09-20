Saints-Ravens Weather, Meme, Officials, and More

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Sunday at Noon CT, the New Orleans Saints complete their two-game road trip to begin the season as they take on Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.

Wet with Possibilities of More Wet

Gametime temperatures aren't too bad for a mid-to-late September day in Charm City.

Saints-Ravens Weather - By clicking on the image, you'll be taken to Accuweather's forecast page for Baltimore | Accuweather.com

Look for our Halftime Studs & Duds shortly after the first half comes to an end at Saints On SI .

There have been thunderstorms rumbling through Baltimore this morning. Accuweather.com is saying the rain should be moving out as the day wears on, but a 50-50 shot at rain is expected at kickoff time, then most of the showers should move out as the game progresses. Heavy cloud coverage is forecast for M&T Stadium throughout the contest.

Pregame Meme

Both Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan are expected to make their season debut today against the Ravens. To commemorate his 16th season in the NFL and with the Saints, we thought it only appropriate we create this one.

Saints EDGE Cam Jordan | Original Image from Men's Healt

Officiating Crew

As usual, the NFL assigns officials to each game, but there may be some changes once everyone gets to Baltimore. Here are the zebras scheduled to be in M&T Stadium for today's kickoff.



Referee - #34 Clete Blakeman, 19-years as an official, 17th as a referee

Umpire - #11 Scott Walker, 3-years as an official

Down Judge - #64 Andy Warner, 2-years as an official

Line Judge - #79 Kent Payne, 23-years officiating

Field Judge - #91 Karina Tovar, 3rd year as an official

Side Judge - #95 James Coleman, 22-years officiating in the NFL

Back Judge - #120 Jonah Monroe, 12-years officiating

Replay Official - Chad Adams, 8-years of experience

Replay Assistant - Adam Choate, 3-years as an official

Saints Depth Chart

As released by the team this week before the Ravens game.

Offense

WR 12 Chris Olave 19 Barion Brown

LT 71 Kelvin Banks Jr. 72 Asim Richards

LG 76 David Edwards 66 William Sherman

C 78 Erik McCoy 66 William Sherman

RG 51 Cesar Ruiz 65 Jeremiah Wright

RT 75 Taliese Fuaga 74 Mason Murphy

TE 83 Juwan Johnson 87 Noah Fant 4 Oscar Delp 82 Treyton Welch

WR 14 Devaughn Vele 18 Bryce Lance

WR 19 Barion Brown 18 Bryce Lance

QB 6 Tyler Shough 2 Spencer Rattler 11 Zach Wilson

RB 3 Travis Etienne Jr. - OR - 41 Alvin Kamara 5 Kendre Miller

Defense

EDGE 99 Chase Young - OR - 96 Carl Granderson 33 Anfernee Jennings

DL 91 Vernon Broughton 97 Khristian Boyd

DL 92 Davon Godchaux 52 Christen Miller 50 Colby Wooden

DL 93 Nathan Shepherd 95 John Ridgeway III

EDGE 94 Cameron Jordan 98 Tyree Wilson

LB 20 Pete Werner 58 Chris Rumph II 44 Isaiah Stalbird

LB 55 Kaden Elliss 28 Danny Stutsman

CB 29 Quincy Riley 25 Decamerion Richardson

S 23 Julian Blackmon 31 Jordan Howden

S 21 Justin Reid 42 Mike Reid

CB 1 Kool-Aid McKinstry 22 Martin Emerson Jr.

S 7 Jonas Sanker 38 Jayden Price

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .