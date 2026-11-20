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The New Orleans Saints are expected to release veteran safety Justin Reid , making a surprising personnel decision ahead of Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Reid had missed consecutive practices Wednesday and Thursday due to a personal matter. The move leaves New Orleans without one of its most experienced defensive backs and raises questions about the future of its secondary.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Saints intend to grant Reid's request for his release after both sides determined a separation would be mutually beneficial. The move comes nine days after the NFL trade deadline, during which Reid was mentioned as a potential trade candidate.

The 29-year-old safety signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with New Orleans during the 2025 offseason, returning to his home state after spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowl championships.

The former Dutchtown High School standout was brought in to provide veteran leadership and playmaking ability to a secondary that eventually lost Tyrann Mathieu to retirement.

However, Reid struggled to meet expectations during his time in New Orleans, particularly this season under defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Reid’s Struggles Were Apparent

Reid recorded 46 tackles without registering an interception, pass breakup, sack or forced fumble in nine appearances this season

According to Pro Football Focus, Reid earned a 49.1 overall defensive grade, ranking 89th among 100 qualifying safeties. Additionally, opposing quarterbacks posted a 141.7 passer rating when targeting him in coverage.

Reid's departure comes amid a declining role within the Saints' defense. After playing every defensive snap through the first six games, Reid played just 77% and 79% of the defensive snaps against Cleveland and Carolina, respectively.

Meanwhile, fourth-year safety Jordan Howden has received increased playing time in recent weeks and figures to be the biggest beneficiary of Reid's departure. Howden is in the final year of his rookie contract, giving the Saints an opportunity to evaluate his long-term future with the organization.

New Orleans also has second-year safety Jonas Sanker and veteran Julian Blackmon, providing the Saints with flexibility in the back end.

For Reid, his release presents an opportunity to join a playoff contender. The former third-round pick has recorded 11 interceptions, 52 passes defended, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles throughout his nine-year NFL career.

For the Saints, who sit at 3-6 after Sunday's loss to Carolina, the move gives them another chance to prioritize developing their younger defensive players as they continue rebuilding under head coach Kellen Moore.

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