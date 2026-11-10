Saints Stand Pat as NFL Trade Deadline Passes: What Does That Mean for the Saints?

The NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone and the team made little more than sprinkle rather than a splash with their one move.

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The Saints traded veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick (which could potentially upgrade to a 2027 sixth-round pick depending on future conditions). The trade now opens up more playing time for younger defensive tackles like Kristian Boyd and rookie Christen Miller.

One Trade, Number of Moves

That was the only trade the team made with another team. There were other moves made by the Saints just not between them and another franchise.

The team released running back Kendre Miller on Saturday, the day before the Saints-Browns game. The fourth year back had never lived up to his 3rd round potential when the Saints drafted him out of TCU in 2023. According to multiple sources, Miller is about to sign on with the Cowboys to join their practice squad.

Replacing him on the roster was fan favorite Audric Estimé, who was claimed off waivers from Cleveland just a week ago. The third-year man out of Notre Dame became the top rusher on the team in one game, piling up 72-yards on 15-attempts and ran for a touchdown.

Also joining Estimé on the 53-man squad was journeyman running back Zamir White, who barely got to the Saints before the final preseason game then was released and added to the team's practice squad. White carried the ball once for 5-yards against the Browns and returned a couple of kickoffs totaling 49-yards .

After a shortened place kicker battle a week before the season began, the Saints decided to sign veteran Daniel Carlson as their new kicker. The former All Pro during his 8-years with the Raiders had a pedestrian half of a season, making only 67% of his field goals. Saints coach Kellen Moore decided to go back to their International player, Charlie Smyth, who had kicked for the Saints late last year. Smyth made

Smyth made kicks from 27, 30, and 48-yards, accounting for all the Saints scoring through three periods of play. He also missed a 52-yarder in the first half from the place that haunted him last season, the left hash mark.

Saints On SI Analysis

As our story entailed yesterday, this is all part of a continuing youth movement by the Saints. Though keeping Cam Jordan and Alvin Kamara doesn't look like moving toward younger players, the steps above are keeping with growing the roster younger.

- Godchaux is a ten-year veteran. His replacements are much younger: Boyd a third-year man, Miller a rookie.

- Carlson is in his ninth year. The guy who took his place, Smyth, is only in his second year in the NFL.

As for Miller, we have not been pleased with his progress since he drafted. The oft-injured running back had shown a flash of brilliance here or there, but not enough to keep him on the Saints roster for the rest of the season.

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