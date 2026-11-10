Saints Trading DL Godchaux to Jaguars Signals Continued Youth Movement on Defense

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The New Orleans Saints are finalizing a trade that will send veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the Jacksonville Jaguars , another move signaling the organization's willingness to prioritize its future over veteran experience.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that New Orleans will receive a 2028 sixth-round draft pick that could become a 2027 sixth-round pick if Jacksonville acquires one through a trade or the compensatory process.

The deal comes just one day after the Saints secured a thrilling 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns , improving to 3-5.

While the trade provides New Orleans with additional draft capital, it offers little immediate financial relief.

For salary cap reasons, the Saints had restructured Godchaux's contract by converting the bulk of his pay into a signing bonus, leaving only $650,000 of his $1.3 million base salary.

As Godchaux turns 32 this week and approaches the final year of his deal, he became an expendable veteran for a team placing greater emphasis on nurturing younger talent.

New Orleans initially acquired the Plaquemine, Louisiana native from the New England Patriots in March 2025, surrendering a 2026 seventh-round pick while assuming the remaining two years and $11 million of his contract following a restructuring.

Although Godchaux appeared in all eight games this season, his role has gotten smaller and smaller by the week. Godchaux started the first five games, but hehas played just eight, 18 and 12 defensive snaps over the last three games.

However, Godchaux still contributed to one of the Saints' biggest defensive plays Sunday, helping stop Cleveland on a critical fourth-and-goal opportunity.

What the Davon Godchaux Trade Means for the Saints' Defensive Line

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive line Khristian Boyd (97) reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The departure of Godchaux opens up substantial playing time for the Saints' younger defensive linemen, most notably Khristian Boyd and rookie second-round selection Christen Miller.

Boyd, who recorded a sack and a tackle for loss Sunday and played a key role alongside Godchaux in the goal-line stand, is expected to see an expanded workload at center of New Orleans' defensive line.

At the same time, accelerating Miller's progress becomes more urgent, especially since the rookie was a healthy scratch for the matchup against Cleveland.

Ultimately, this deal signifies more for New Orleans than just swapping a veteran player for late-round draft compensation.

It reflects a clear strategic shift by the front office to assess its youth roster while continuing to stockpile future draft assets.

How well New Orleans fills the void left by Godchaux upfront will largely hinge on whether Boyd and Miller can take full advantage of their new opportunities.

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