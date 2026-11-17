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The New Orleans Saints had an opportunity to take control of the NFC South on Sunday, but instead delivered another frustrating performance that raised more questions about the direction of the franchise.

New Orleans (3-6) suffered a heartbreaking 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome, surrendering a game-winning 54-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald as time expired.

Despite Carolina committing 17 penalties for 152 yards, the Saints couldn't capitalize, finishing with just 49 rushing yards, two turnovers and another disappointing offensive performance under head coach Kellen Moore.

The loss dropped New Orleans to 1-4 at home and 0-2 against NFC South opponents, leaving the Saints searching for answers as their season continues to unravel.

Here is the good, bad and ugly from Sunday's loss.

The Good: Jordyn Tyson Looks Like the Real Deal

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson led the Saints with 11 receptions, the most since Pierre Thomas caught 12 passes against the Chicago Bears in December 2007.

After missing the first seven games of the season, the rookie wideout has wasted little time demonstrating why New Orleans selected him eighth overall in April's NFL Draft.

His separation, contested catches, and reliability complement Chris Olave and should make this passing attack even deadlier.

However, the offense has become too predictable.

The Bad: Saints' Running Game Is Going Nowhere

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a strong performance last week, the Saints' rushing attack went back to its old ways, gaining just 49 yards on 23 carries (2.1 yards per carry) against Carolina.

Quarterback Shough led New Orleans with 25 rushing yards, while Travis Etienne Jr. (14 yards), Audric Estime (6 yards), and Alvin Kamara (4 yards, 3-yard touchdown) combined for minimal output.

Although the absence of right tackle Taliese Fuaga and center Erik McCoy provides important context, the struggles within the ground attack were already present prior to their injuries.

Moore was hired because of his success as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, one that had the NFL’s top rushing offense in 2024 and propelled them to a Super Bowl victory. He must fix the run game for New Orleans to sustain drives and score consistently.

The Ugly: Can the Saints Do Anything Right?

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore talks to referee Justin Larrew during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through nine games this season, the answer has been a firm no.

Carolina repeatedly handed the Saints chances by committing 17 penalties and struggling offensively, but New Orleans failed to capitalize.

The Saints were shut out in the first half, committed two turnovers, and generated insufficient offense against a sub-.500 Panthers squad. Even after Charlie Smyth tied the game with a 55-yard field goal with 41 seconds remaining, a pass interference penalty on Kool-Aid McKinstry set up Fitzgerald's game-winning kick.

More concerning is the lack of progress under head coach Kellen Moore.

Over nine games, the Saints have struggled with offensive inconsistency, poor execution and an inability to close games. Their 3-6 record inspires little confidence, and individual flashes from Tyson, Shough, and the defense cannot mask overall failure. To make matters worse, the Saints have trailed in all but one of the 26 games that Moore has coached in as the head coach of the Saints.

With upcoming road trips to Chicago and Cincinnati followed by a home game against the Green Bay Packers , the schedule provides no relief. Instead of making a statement in the NFC South, New Orleans showed just how far it remains from contention.

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