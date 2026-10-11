Saints-Vikings Postgame Coverage: What Happened and What Was Said
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The New Orleans Saints dropped their third straight game, falling 23-13 to the Minnesota Vikings, to 1-4 on the season for the second consecutive year.
All three of the team's losses this season have come at home inside the Caesars Superdome, highlighting a growing struggle to defend what was once considered one of the NFL's toughest venues for visiting teams.
Since head coach Sean Payton departed after the 2021 season, the Saints have posted a 15-21 overall record at home, managing just a single winning home season (5-3 in 2023).
Over the past three seasons, New Orleans has managed a dismal 3-14 record inside the Superdome.
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant