Saints-Vikings Postgame Coverage: What Happened and What Was Said

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The New Orleans Saints dropped their third straight game, falling 23-13 to the Minnesota Vikings , to 1-4 on the season for the second consecutive year.

All three of the team's losses this season have come at home inside the Caesars Superdome, highlighting a growing struggle to defend what was once considered one of the NFL's toughest venues for visiting teams.

Since head coach Sean Payton departed after the 2021 season, the Saints have posted a 15-21 overall record at home, managing just a single winning home season (5-3 in 2023).

Over the past three seasons, New Orleans has managed a dismal 3-14 record inside the Superdome.

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