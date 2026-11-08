Saints vs. Browns: How to Watch, TV Channel, Game Time and More

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The New Orleans Saints return from their bye week Sunday looking to get their season back on track when they host the Cleveland Browns at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans (2-5), led by quarterback Tyler Shough, enters the matchup hoping the extra week of preparation will help reverse its early-season struggles under second-year coach Kellen Moore. Meanwhile, Cleveland (5-3) has been one of the NFL's early surprises but will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, opening the door for Shedeur Sanders to make his first start of the season.

With the Saints looking to build momentum and the Browns hoping to strengthen their playoff positioning, Sunday's matchup presents an important opportunity for both teams.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to and follow Sunday's game between the Saints and Browns.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

Time: Noon Local Time (1 p.m. ET)

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

How to Watch Saints vs. Browns on TV

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (color analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline)

How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Browns on Radio

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Preseason

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – L 23-13

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – W 34-27

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – L 16-10

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – noon (CBS)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

Saints Mailbag

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