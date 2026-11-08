Postgame LIVE Reaction: Saints Win Overtime Thriller Over Browns

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The New Orleans Saints win their first home game of the season with a 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Make sure to follow along for all of the reactions from head coach Kellen Moore, quarterback Tyler Shough and other players as well as you, the fans!

The New Orleans Saints (3-5) earned their first home win of the season, beating the Cleveland Browns (5-4) 23-22 in overtime at Caesars Superdome.

After three field-goal-dominated quarters, the game erupted with 20 fourth-quarter points. Cleveland took a 13-9 lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to Concepcion with 5:21 left. New Orleans answered 50 seconds later with a 2-yard touchdown run by Audric Estime—set up by a 33-yard pass from Tyler Shough to Chris Olave. Cleveland’s Andre Szmyt hit a 51-yard field goal as regulation expired to force overtime tied at 16-16.

In overtime, Shough threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson with 4:17 remaining. Cleveland responded with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Harold Fannin Jr., but after a holding penalty on their two-point conversion attempt, Sanders’ pass fell incomplete to secure the Saints’ victory.

Shough finished with 265 passing yards, a touchdown, and 51 rushing yards. Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns. Estime, re-signed days before kickoff after being cut in training camp, added 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

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