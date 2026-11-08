Saints vs. Browns Predictions: Will New Orleans Take Advantage of Cleveland's QB Change?

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Cleveland Browns at noon Sunday.

The Saints are coming off a much-needed bye week after a 2-5 start to the year. Meanwhile, the Browns are off to an unexpected 5-3 start but will be without starter Deshaun Watson.

Here are our staff predictions.

Grant Chachere, Lead Writer: W 24-10

This is a game I would have picked the Saints to lose, but things change.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is questionable for Sunday’s game, so the organization will start Shedeur Sanders . Because of this revelation, it 100% benefits the Saints.

Watson has been one of the league's better quarterbacks all season. However, with him out for this game, the Browns’ offense is less of a threat, even with solid receiving options in wide receiver Denzel Boston and tight end Harold Fannin.

Then, add to the fact that left tackle Kelvin Banks is back after missing significant time due to an ankle injury and rookie wide receiver and first-round pick Jordyn Tyson will finally make his debut after suffering a hamstring injury during fall camp, the Saints’ odds of winning only increase.

This is a great opportunity for the Saints to get a win, especially with a three-game slate coming up.

However, if the Saints don’t get a win, there will be a lot more questions than answers in New Orleans, especially for head coach Kellen Moore and the man who hired him, general manager Mickey Loomis.

Saints 24

Browns 10

Doug Joubert, Publisher: L 28-17

The Saints made some moves after the bye week, firing their run game coordinator and bringing in a familiar face at kicker. I asked earlier this week in my column if it was a step in the right direction or window dressing.

This week also carries with it the return of Kelvin Banks Jr. from injured reserve after limited practice opportunities Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Add to that first-round pick Jordyn Tyson makes his debut in a Saints regular-season uniform this weekend.

The surprise move for me was the timing of cutting 4th year running back Kendre Miller. Though I have been on the "get rid of Miller ASAP" train for a while, I did not expect it to happen the day before a game.

These moves force me to look back at the first half of the season and wonder if this Saints team has gotten better as the year has worn on. The answer is no.

The kicking game move to Charlie Smyth is a lateral move, maybe a little better. The return of Banks will be an improvement, but the Saints weren't doing all that well running the ball with him in the lineup before the injury. Replacing a run coordinator cuts down the amount of feedback you're getting as a coach about your rushing attack. That could be good and bad. The defense cannot stop the run, while the offense can't get it going.

This is not a good team. Some want to blame Mickey Loomis, some Kellen Moore, some want to put the onus on the athletes that have been brought into the fold (or kept).

I say all that to say this: Even with Shedeur Sanders starting at quarterback Sunday for the Browns, a definite step back from the usual starter Watson, this Saints team has quite a lot to prove before I can say with confidence that they can scratch out a win.

I would love for this to be the game where the Caesars Superdome regains its reputation as a hell-hole for visiting teams. I would love to see Audric Estimé be the back who makes the difference (the way Saints fans would love him to be) instead of a guy who has bounced around from practice squad to practice squad his entire career. I would like to have Chase Young continue to hunt down opposing quarterbacks, and while he's at it to stop the run, too.

And I'd love to see the Saints win Sunday. I just don't see it.

Browns 28

Saints 17

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .