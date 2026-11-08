Saints vs. Browns: Week 9 Matchup Guide, Team Stats and Injury Report

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Fresh off their bye week, the New Orleans Saints return to action this Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, aiming to reset their season as they host the Cleveland Browns .

Sitting at 2-5, quarterback Tyler Shough and head coach Kellen Moore hope the extra week off provides the spark needed to turn their year around. On the other side, the 5-3 Browns have exceeded early expectations, but they must adapt without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, paving the way for Shedeur Sanders to make his first start of the campaign.

This Sunday's clash carries significant weight for both sides: New Orleans seeks to spark a turnaround, while Cleveland aims to solidify its spot in the playoff picture.

Here is the game time and location, injury report and key stats.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

Time: Noon CT (1 p.m. ET)

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: CBS (WWL 4 Locally)

For all of the broadcast information, CLICK HERE!

Injury Report

New Orleans Saints

RB CJ Donaldson: Out (shoulder/concussion)

CB Martin Emerson Jr.: Questionable (shin)

OT Asim Richards: Questionable (thumb)

Cleveland Browns

DT Maliek Collins: Out (elbow/illness)

QB Deshaun Watson: Questionable (concussion)

Key Statistics

New Orleans Saints (2-5)

Offensive Statistics

Points per game: 23.1 (15th)

Total yards per game: 315.7 (23rd)

Passing yards per game: 229.7 (14th)

Rushing yards per game: 86.0 (28th)

Defensive Statistics

Points allowed per game: 27.7 (29th)

Total yards allowed per game: 372.7 (28th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 233.3 (23rd)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 139.4 (29th)

Sacks: 18 (14th)

Interceptions: 4 (18th)

Turnover differential: Minus-4 (T-26th)

Additional Team Statistics

Punt return average: 9.6 yards (19th)

Kickoff return average: 24.3 yards (27th)

Who do you think is going to win on Sunday? If you need help, CLICK HERE for our predictions and outlook on the matchup!

Cleveland Browns (5-3)

Offensive Statistics

Points per game: 17.4 (29th)

Total yards per game: 301.9 (24th)

Passing yards per game: 204.3 (22nd)

Rushing yards per game: 97.6 (24th)

Defensive Statistics

Points allowed per game: 21.6 (13th)

Total yards allowed per game: 323.5 (14th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 196.6 (6th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 126.9 (24th)

Sacks: 21 (9th)

Interceptions: 6 (10th)

Turnover differential: Minus-1 (T-17th)

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